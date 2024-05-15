"That was an emotional moment" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. touched by Brad Keselowski's Darlington win

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on what touched him about Brad Keselowski's Darlington win. There were many things that Keselowski achieved when he took the checkered flag in the recent race. He ended his three-year long winless drought. He won a race in a team he owned. But he also proved himself again in front of everyone.

And after Keselowski accomplished all of those things, there was a moment he shared with his daughter that made Earnhardt emotional because he too could relate and feel what the #6 driver must've felt.

"There was a moment in that post-race interview when he saw his little girl hugging his leg and went down, looked at her, and picked her up where he just about broke. I know that emotion is in there and he won't show it if he can help it. That was an emotional moment watching that as a father, imagining, 'Wow, I can almost feel what he must be feeling right now,'" Earnhardt described on the Dale Jr. Download.

He mentioned how there are a lot of "cool things" about Keselowski winning a race with RFK Racing. Earnhardt claimed that Keselowski has realized his dream to own and race and win in a car that he has "a major influence over."

As for what's in store next for the RFK driver-owner, Junior was unsure. But one thing he was sure of was the cinematic quality of the moment Keselowski won at Darlington after over a 100 races and people writing him off.

"I don't know what happens going forward man, but if you're writing the movie, that's the last moment before the credits roll. Think everything from here on now for Brad Keselowski is icing on your Bo-Berry biscuits," Junior added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't think drivers win at Darlington by luck

Speaking further about the subject of Darlington on the Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer tried to put across what it means to win at Darlington. The racetrack is nicknamed 'Too Tough to Tame,' and Junior tried to justify why that is the case.

"Darlington is, if there's any track in the series, that's a driver's racetrack, this is it. Drivers don't luck into wins there. There are fluke wins. Everybody that crosses the finish line and wins at that racetrack is a wheelman and we all as drivers know that," he said.

Earnhardt claimed that he himself never won at Darlington, but he came close, so he knows how hard that track is.

He added how winning at Darlington earns a driver "massive bit of respect" from people who matter, the driver's peers and the whole NASCAR industry.