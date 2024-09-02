Towards the end of the final race of the regular season, Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch to take the win. This was Briscoe's first win of the season, the second of his Cup career so far, and arguably, his most clutch.

By winning at the track nicknamed 'Too Tough to Tame', Briscoe not only booked his place in the playoffs but did so against Busch. Interestingly, this wasn't the first time he held off the two-time Cup champion. In 2020, the Stewart Haas Racing driver held off Busch at the same track to take the win.

And yet, he felt the nerves when he saw Busch in his rear-view mirror while he was in the lead on Sunday night. Speaking in a post-race press conference, Briscoe spoke about the final few laps of the race as he said:

Trending

"After I watched Kyle Busch pick behind me, here he is in second, I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me!' I've worked 300 some laps to get to the lead and now Kyle is going to come and steal it from us. It was definitely Deja Vu, it was the Xfinity race, I was sideways and way loose at the end and he just kept running me down, and I hit the wall, like I did in the Xfinity race with two to go and I was waiting for him to do whatever he had to do to get to the playoffs too. So kudos to him for racing me super, super clean. The fact that both of my Darlington wins have come trying to hold off Kyle Busch is pretty cool from a personal note because that guy is one of the greatest of all time."

Briscoe remarked that racing against Busch in the closing laps of the Southern 500 took him back to their duel in 2020.

But now that he has made it to the playoffs, does the #14 driver have what it takes to go deep into the season?

Chase Briscoe is confident of going deep into the NASCAR playoffs

In the post-race press conference, a reporter asked Chase Briscoe whether he feels he has what it takes to make "a serious run" into the playoffs. The SHR driver had a pretty resounding response to the question as he said:

"Yeah, a 100%. I mean, we've been shutting down since May and they haven't shut us off yet so I think we'll be totally fine. Obviously, it's going to be an uphill battle but we feel confident about it."

Expand Tweet

Following Briscoe's response, his crew chief Richard Boswell claimed he was expecting such questions. And while he respects the questions and those who ask them as part of their job, Boswell emphasized that their job is to build fast racecars.

The crew chief claimed that going forward, they'll continue to work hard as he mentioned that in his eight years of working at SHR, he's experiencing something for the first time. Boswell said that at the moment, all four teams within SHR, an organization months away from an imminent closure, are working together.

And Briscoe's crew chief claimed that he has faith in this teamwork for the next few weeks of racing in the NASCAR playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback