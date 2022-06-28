"That's kind of what we all train for" - Alex Bowman expects a 'very uncomfortable environment' with NASCAR Cup Series racing in the summer

Alex Bowman feels racing in the summer is extremely uncomfortable as the NASCAR Cup Series will run for two more months in high-temperature weather.

During an interview with Bob Pockrass, the Hendrick Motorsports driver expressed his views on the hot climate in the upcoming Cup races and said that he is a bit concerned about himself because he is a "whiny race car driver."

According to him, the parts and pieces on the #48 Chevrolet should be fine and the biggest failure he saw was the brake issues. He later said that "it’s definitely going to be hot" but that he believes that this is what the Cup drivers trained for.

Alex Bowman said:

“I’m a whiny race car driver so I’m concerned about myself. I think the parts and pieces on the race car should be fine. I think really the biggest failure we saw lately was the brake issue with the four cars. So, I think all that should be okay and the car should be fine. It’s definitely going to be hot. But I think that’s kind of what we all train for and all expect.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index over 100, watching whether drivers or the cars are impacted by the heat will be a focus in Nashville. How Alex Bowman views the heat and whether he has concerns about car components or himself: With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index over 100, watching whether drivers or the cars are impacted by the heat will be a focus in Nashville. How Alex Bowman views the heat and whether he has concerns about car components or himself: https://t.co/l7NFd6G8WI

The Tucson, Arizona native joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2018 and has raced in 53 events in June, July, and August until now. Over the years, he has averaged a 14.52 finish in summer races.

In the first three summer races at World Wide Technology, Sonoma Raceway, and Nashville Superspeedway, Bowman finished 13th, 16th, and 36th, respectively. Up next is Road America on Sunday, July 3, 2022. It will be interesting to see how he performs there.

“Next Gen car has made that impact environment way more so uncomfortable”- Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman stated that Next Gen cars have made that "impact environment" much more very uncomfortable. However, he believes that training and hard work will help him overcome that. He said:

“Cup racing in the summer is a very uncomfortable environment and the Next Gen car has made that impact environment way more so uncomfortable. But I just got to keep training and I think that stuff pays off and hopefully I'm on the right side of that.”

Bowman has managed to win one race in the 17 regular-season races and has, therefore, secured a place in the playoffs. He currently stands in 10th place in the Cup Series standings and has had three top-five and nine top-ten finishes so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far