“That was just disaster”: Chase Briscoe recalls miserable family outing in Daytona

Chase Briscoe, a star NASCAR Cup Series driver, recalled a family outing before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Briscoe explained that as a “helicopter parent”, he was constantly worried about taking care of his young kids.

Chase Briscoe is trying his best to manage his racing career in the NASCAR Cup Series and his family life, which is equally hectic as he works on getting his first title. He is married to Marissa and is a father to three young children: their son Brooks, who will be four years old pretty soon, and twin babies Cooper and Collins, who are going to be one year old. Briscoe jokingly explained how three little children are a handful. But in the middle of all the mayhem at home, he allocates credit to his wife, Marissa, for her efficient running of the household, thus giving him the freedom to concentrate on his racing career.

He recalled a family outing in Daytona before the race in August, where he explained why handling them is a tough chore. He said via Fox Sports:

"We all went to Daytona and thought it'd be a great idea to go to the beach, That lasted about 15 minutes, and that was just disaster. They were all eating sand and screaming."

"It's a distraction just because you’ve got so much other stuff going on, and you forget about everything else because you're just focused on your kids especially," Briscoe said. "I'm like, a total helicopter parent. ... I’m freaking out making sure that everybody's good."

Briscoe has not only been fast but also consistent over 30+ races. He has two wins, six poles, 12 top-five finishes, and 16 top-10 finishes. His average starting and finishing positions of 10.8 and 12.6, respectively, speak volumes about his ability to keep up the good runs all through the season. Out of 7,497 laps, Briscoe has been at the helm for 789 laps. Notably, he has only had three DNFs and has a record of 94.67% of all laps completed.

Chase Briscoe reflects on raising twins alongside NASCAR career

Chase Briscoe has openly spoken about the unique experience of raising fraternal twins, Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy, alongside managing his demanding NASCAR career. In an interview ahead of the 2025 playoffs, Briscoe shared that his daughter Collins, is highly verbal and has excellent hand-eye coordination but is not yet walking, while his son Cooper is already standing and nearly walking but has not begun talking much.

"Just seeing that side of things has been fun, just seeing how different they are. When it's just one, you don't have anything to compare it. Where now you can kind of see their differences. So that's been very unique part of twins, for sure," Briscoe said in an interview with Fox Sports.

Following a 10th-place finish at New Hampshire's Mobil 1 301, Chase Briscoe slipped to eighth place in the playoff standings with two races left to secure a spot in the Round of 8.

