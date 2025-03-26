“That looks amazing”: Fans react as Kyle Larson’s NASCAR throwback paint scheme gets unveiled

Hendrick Motorsports announced a new color scheme for the #5 Kyle Larson car. The scheme was reminiscent of Terry Labonte’s 2003 color scheme, and fans reacted to it positively.

Ad

In 2003, Terry Labonte had a notable year driving for Hendrick Motorsports, driving the same number as Kyle Larson. The car was sponsored by Kellogg’s and the “Got Milk?” campaign. This marked his tenth year with the team. That season, he won the Mountain Dew Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway. Labonte finished the 2003 season ranked 10th in the overall points standings.

Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kyle Larson brought back the color scheme from Terry Labonte’s 2003 season for the race at Darlington.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR tweeted a video of the color scheme being revealed.

"This #NASCARThrowback is grrrrreat! @KyleLarsonRacin reveals his 2003 Terry Labonte scheme for @TooToughToTame"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted positively to the scheme reveal and interacted with the Tweet. One such user called it “amazing”.

"that looks amazing," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan called it “beautiful”.

"holy hell that’s beautiful," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One commented on the throwback and recalled their childhood.

"Haven't Seen This One Since Childhood," mentioned the fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another pondered the possibility of Kellogg’s sponsoring it the same way Terry Labonte got sponsored in 2003.

"I wonder why teams don’t try and get approval from the original brand to run the original car? @KelloggsUS would surly sign off and sponsor a 1 race ride and get @TonytheTig back on the hood," said a fan.

YES!!!! I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time!," wrote another.

Ad

"Those old gens have undisputed aura man," penned a user.

Kyle Larson secured his first win of the 2025 season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on March 23. This was his 30th career win and he is currently ranked second in the Cup Series with 208 points.

Kyle Larson unraveled how Ryan Blaney’s Miami blow changed Hendrick Motorsports’ fate

Kyle Larson (5) races during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson attributed his recent victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway to a stroke of luck involving Ryan Blaney's unexpected engine failure. Larson explained that the caution triggered by Blaney's issue allowed for a prolonged final run, which favored his racing style at Homestead, as he excels in long stretches. This win marked Larson's 30th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first of the 2025 season. Larson told Kevin Harvick:

Ad

“So difficult to pass there in the Next Gen car. That third stage... I was just kind of just riding behind Bubba and was just kind of waiting for the green flag cycle to start. That didn't happen because Blaney blew up which was probably beneficial to me because it made that final run extra long.” (1:16 onwards)

Ad

“I know that I need long runs at Homestead to really stand out,” Larson added.

The engine problem forced Blaney to retire from the race, impacting his own championship hopes as he finished in 36th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback