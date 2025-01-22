“That makes no sense”,"I will miss them": Fans react as NASCAR announce major changes for rookie drivers’ racecar look

As the 2025 NASCAR season approaches, a set of new rules and guidelines have been announced by the sanctioning body. Recently, a NASCAR insider has revealed an update that the 'rookie lines' found on a racecar will no longer be allowed starting from this year's campaign. Upon hearing of this update, several NASCAR fans have shared their reactions to the change.

Rookie stripes, two yellow lines on the rear bumper corners of a NASCAR car, signify that the driver is in their first full-time season in that division. These stripes inform other drivers that the individual ahead is new to the series, prompting caution when racing around them.

On January 22, The Athletic's renowned NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck responded to a fan on X, informing the NASCAR community that the sanctioning body no longer deems them necessary as a driver in the sport's top division.

Trending

"Following up on this post, NASCAR says the reason for no more rookie stripes is they’re unnecessary. There’s no need to signify a rookie driver given these are the highest levels of stock car racing, per NASCAR," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Several fans voiced their opinions on this new change in the Cup Series guidelines

"That makes no sense. If anything, the cars are so radically different than they've ever been vs. other stock cars, drivers with less experience in them need such labeling," a fan expressed.

Expand Tweet

"That’s dumb. I’ve always enjoyed rookie stripes on a model," a fan wrote

"If anything, some of the drivers should be forced to keep the stripes longer," a fan commented

"NASCAR crowns most controversial champion in years. “You know what needs to change rookie stripes,' a fan exclaimed

Meanwhile, two-time Xfinity Series champion and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his feelings on NASCAR's decision to let go of the rookie stripes.

"I will miss them," Dale Jr. wrote.

Furthermore, former Richard Childress Racing driver Matt Tifft also shared his thoughts on the same, writing:

"Dang, I thought this was a cool way to display rookies for fans and was an honor to have it on your car to make your start in NASCAR and remove it the next year. That’s too bad," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen is set to start his rookie full-time season with Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series. However, his #88 Chevy will not feature the rookie stripes.

NASCAR Insider updates on rulebook shakeup following a big Mexico race decision

In August, NASCAR announced plans to bring the Cup and Xfinity Series to Mexico, marking its first international race since 1958 in Canada. Recently, NASCAR confirmed that Cup drivers will be allowed to compete in the Xfinity Series race in Mexico City.

NASCAR's famed journalist Bob Pockrass shared the news on X. He further extended his views on the possible reasons behind this decision.

"My guess is that for the Mexican fans and as far away Mexico City is from any other Cup race, they wouldn’t mind some Cup names in that Xfinity race so those fans who follow the sport can see them twice," he wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Cup series will return for the prestigious crown jewel event, the Daytona 500 on February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Fans can tune in on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM to catch live updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback