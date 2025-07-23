“That would be pretty unprecedented”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. is ‘worried’ about one thing concerning Shane van Gisbergen

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed concern for Shane van Gisbergen after Trackhouse Racing failed to perform remarkably in the last few races. Speaking about the team's overall performance, the former NASCAR driver mentioned that Ross Chastain, SVG, and their teammate, Daniel Suarez, were average in terms of speed on the oval tracks.

Ad

Even though van Gisbergen picked up three wins recently, they were on non-oval tracks, a sector where the New Zealand driver excels over any other driver. As a result, it wasn't a litmus test for team Trackhouse to go up there and compete with the likes of Joe Gibbs Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, or Team Penske.

Earnhardt Jr. discussed Trackhouse Racing's drawback in the latest Dale Jr Download podcast by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media. Speaking about the team's recent performance, as well as what they need to do to help SVG, he said:

Ad

Trending

"Ross was okay but then, Ross was 16th on speed. 99 was no way higher than that. Ross runs really good and so to take that car and make it 16th on speed to your point TJ, I think that the the Trackouse stuff just wasn't very good this weekend."

"They're going to have to improve their cars a lot to give SVG the chance because I think you know for SVG he's always even at the end of the year, or say what I'm trying to what I'm worried about SVG is this is what I'm worried about," he added (39:16-39:52).

Ad

Ad

Besides van Gisbergen's three victories, Ross Chastain is the only other driver who won a race for Trackhouse (at Charlotte). As both drivers qualified for the playoffs, Daniel Suarez has yet to win a race.

Regarding the regular season championship, Ross Chastain is the lead Trackhouse Racing driver (12th) with 517 points after 21 races. Shane van Gisbergen follows him (26th) with 374 points, and Daniel Suarez comes last (29th) with 341 points.

Kyle Larson hailed Shane van Gisbergen's incredible road course talent

Shane van Gisbergen (88) poses for a photo with the trophy after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Imagn

Fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson hailed Shane van Gisbergen and his brilliant performances at road course tracks. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said about SVG (via Motorsports Wire):

Ad

"You know, [Shane van Gisbergen]'s so good, and it’s rare that you see somebody stand out and distance himself from the competition as much as he is. He’s way, way, way better than us at the road course stuff — and he’s got his own technique, you can call it."

Shane van Gisbergen claimed his first win in Mexico when NASCAR visited the place for the first time in over two decades. Following this, he won two back-to-back races in Chicago and Sonoma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.