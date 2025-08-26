“That should be a publicity shot”: NASCAR insider reacts to the margin of win in Daytona’s 4-wide finish

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at the Daytona International Speedway had it all, from close, intense racing to plot twists and an incredibly dramatic finish. At the checkered flag, the top five finishers were separated by less than just one tenth of a second.Ryan Blaney clinched a close victory, earning his second win of the season, finishing just 0.031 seconds ahead of Daniel Suarez in second.The final race of the regular season had everyone in the motorsports world talking about the photo finish and the thrilling experience of the final lap at Daytona. The race delivered almost everything that fans had expected out of it, apart from an unexpected entry into the playoffs.After the race, NASCAR Insiders discussed the close margin of the win during Daytona's 4-wide finish.&quot;That should be NASCAR's publicity shot going forward, a four-wide finish with all of these also-ran cars in the picture,&quot; Doug Rice commented on PRN's Fast Talk podcast.&quot;Yeah, it is pretty cool. And I mean, that's like 41, 100th of a second from Ryan Blaney to Cole Custer, who ended up finishing fourth. That is incredible. Whenever your nose is in front of the rear quarter panel of the winning car and you finish fourth, that says everything about just how exciting that was,&quot; Brad Gillie said.Despite the close and challenging racing during the later stages of the race, all the drivers drove responsibly and kept it clean without any major crashes or wrecks. The race didn't involve any major crashes apart from the one that happened during the early stage involving multiple cars like Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Kyle Busch reacts after failing to make NASCAR Cup Series playoffsSeveral NASCAR drivers were left disappointed after the regular season finale at Daytona this weekend, after Ryan Blaney took his second victory of the season.Kyle Busch also failed to make his way up to the playoffs for the second season running. The veteran driver gave his take on his surprise exit and what it means for him to have a successful season in the sport.&quot;If you Harrison Burton your way into the playoffs and then you're out the first round, that doesn't mean s**t. For me, a successful season is making the playoffs, and making it into the Round of 8... A successful season is being in the playoffs, winning races, and being in the final eight,&quot; Kyle Busch said via Motorsport.Last year, Harrison Burton made it into the playoffs despite being outside the top 30 in points after winning the race in Daytona. Burton ended up being eliminated in the very first round of the playoffs, finishing the year ranked 16th.