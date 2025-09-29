“That put a big smile on my face”: Jeff Gordon beams with pride after Chase Elliott’s stunning Kansas victory 

Jeff Gordon was more than pleased with Chase Elliott's win in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports executive couldn't hold his excitement, as he nursed a hoarse throat from all the celebration.Elliott grabbed a final-lap victory in the 273-lap thriller. The HMS driver was eighth on the final overtime restart, but overcame all odds and passed the frontrunners on the inside lane.Denny Hamlin, who'd led the most laps, tried to defend and doored the No.9 Chevy. However, Elliott's momentum proved too powerful, as he crossed the finish line with a narrow margin of 0.069 seconds.In a post-race interview, Jeff Gordon praised Elliott and said(via X/JeffGordonOnline)&quot;It's a huge spark for the #9 team, I love the way it all turned out. That put a big smile on my face. I'm a little hoarse because I celebrated with (crew chief) Alan Gustafson. I love the guy and love watching him do his thing.&quot;The result marked Chase Elliott's 22nd career win. He's now locked in to the final eight alongside Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin round out the top four playoff standings, while William Byron has slipped to sixth after his ninth-place finish.Next up, the playoffs heads to the final round of 12 race at the Charlotte Roval. The 109-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, October 5 at 3 PM ET.Jeff Gordon updates on HMS' efforts to win at PhoenixTeam Penke holds the fort at Phoenix Raceway, the site of the final four championship round, while HMS has struggled to keep up in the Next Gen Era. Penske had the upper hand in the recent New Hampshire race as well, where the flat track shares similarities with Phoenix.Reflecting on HMS' progress at such tracks, Jeff Gordon spoke to Jayski.com and said,&quot;If we are going to go win a championship at a track like Phoenix, we’ve got to get to work on that. You can’t lay down on the other tracks though, either.&quot;&quot;In order to extract speed, our guys need to have comfort, stability and something to lean on. It seemed like that’s what we were lacking when we were listening to the drivers and their comments. This year, it’s definitely been a step up with how the cars are reacting at those types of tracks,&quot; Jeff Gordon added.Jeff Gordon later admitted to the gap with Team Penske. According to the four-time Cup champion, HMS is 'not there yet' when it comes to flat track supremacy.Team Penske has won at every championship finale since 2022. In the last two years, William Byron and Kyle Larson have finished in tandem to round out the top-4, but couldn't beat the likes of Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, who traded championships between them.