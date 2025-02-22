“That was rare for Jeff Gordon”: Kenny Wallace perplexed by HMS chief calling out Joey Logano publicly 

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace made his feelings known about Jeff Gordon calling out Joey Logano in the Daytona 500 press. Wallace was surprised hearing Gordon pointing fingers at someone, saying it was a rare sight to see.

Jeff Gordon, the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, responded to a question about drivers not driving right at Daytona, which led to William Byron's back-to-back wins. Gordon said Joey Logano didn't either, bringing to light the late-race wreck caused by the No. 22 Ford driver.

Kenny Wallace found the media exchange amusing and brought it up with Ken Schrader on the Herm & Schrader podcast. He said:

"They're in the media center and they asked Willy B [William Byron], 'Why all the wrecks at the end there... were there people not driving right.' And Jeff Gordon goes, 'Joey Logano didn't.'" [0:13]

"I've never heard Jeff Gordon call somebody out straight up. But Jeff Gordon last night in the media center called him [Joey Logano] out. That was rare for Jeff Gordon, don't you think?" he added.

In response, former NASCAR driver and podcast co-host Ken Schrader replied:

"Yeah, I mean, I thought it was obvious enough that you could call him out."

Jeff Gordon likely referred to the lap 186 incident, in which Joey Logano tried to pass Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a four-wide but ended up wrecking the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro. Logano spun out and collected several drivers, including Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott.

William Byron stayed out of trouble throughout the race, including in the multi-car crash on the final lap. The then-race leader, Denny Hamlin, spun out from contact with Cole Custer, allowing Byron to take the lead all the way to the checkered flag (no caution flag was thrown).

Byron led the HMS camp with a P1 finish followed by Alex Bowman in P6. Chase Elliott finished in P15, with Kyle Larson settling in P20.

"I didn't think we had a shot": Jeff Gordon on William Byron's recent victory at Daytona

Jeff Gordon admitted to being surprised when William Byron crossed the finish line first in the Daytona 500. He expressed excitement at seeing Byron cut to the lead amid a multi-car wreck among the race leaders on the final lap.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Hendrick Motorsports chief said:

"Victory never gets old, especially at Daytona, and I think this one is just such a surprise or a shock. Daytona is always unpredictable, right? And you never know, but I really didn't think we had a shot at it yet."

The three-time Daytona 500 winner added:

“And I didn't even realize where William was because so much was happening, and when those two started crashing, I saw this red blur go through, and I was like, did he get through? And then the next camera angle is the Axalta #24 and William leading the race, and I was just in shock. Amazing. So very excited."

With William Byron securing P1 at Daytona, Hendrick Motorsports becomes the winningest team in the "Great American Race" with 10 victories, surpassing Petty Enterprises (9). Notably, Byron also became the fifth driver to win the race two years in a row.

