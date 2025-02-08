“That was a really big surprise”: $300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy reflects on her unforgettable El Camino gift

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long been known for his passion for cars, but one of his most unforgettable gifts was for his wife, Amy Earnhardt. She recently recalled the surprise of receiving a classic 1966 El Camino from her husband, an iconic vehicle that holds sentimental value for the couple.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has a net worth of $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), gifted Amy a classic 1966 El Camino on Christmas Day in 2019. The two-time Daytona 500 winner has an extensive car collection, including vintage classics and custom-built cars, but this El Camino gift stood out.

Trending

In the first episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media’s new show Bless Your ‘Hardt, Dale Jr. and Amy sat down to share their sides of the life they’ve built together. Amy described the El Camino car gift moment as “a really big surprise,” which she had wished for a long time.

Reflecting on her unforgettable El Camino gift, here’s what Amy said:

“I have El Camino, that was a really big surprise. I can’t drive it very often because that’s, you know, got one extra seat. I have kids plural and that’s, you can’t put a car seat in that car anyway, but I don’t think it’s legal but that was a really big surprise.” [15:55]

The El Camino is a classic Chevy car that was produced in the 1960s through the 1980s.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife reveals how his perspective changed on marriage

The 50-year-old former NASCAR driver initially didn’t see marriage as a necessity in his life before getting married to Amy. However, Dale Jr. wanted kids, but his wife didn’t want them until the foundation of marriage.

Seven years ago, in an interview with “In Depth With Graham Bensinger,” Amy shared how her husband reconsidered marriage after realizing the family’s value.

“He said so many times for so many years that he just wasn't going to get married. He didn't want to get married. I think because he realized how important it was and how important family was, and that is kind of the starting element of it. And he wanted to do all of that right.” Amy said.

“Coming from his background with his mom and dad and just all the things they went through, I think he realized that if he continued with this path he was on mentally, he wasn't going to be much different.”

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy got engaged in Germany in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016. NASCAR’s most adorable couples began dating in 2009 after the Kannapolis, North Carolina, native hired Amy to design his home’s interior. They kept their relationship private for almost two years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback