Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared a high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity couple garnered plenty of attention for their dynamic as a power couple before parting ways amicably after dating for two years.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback first met the NASCAR star in 2012 at the ESPY Award ceremony. Five years down the line, rumors about Patrick and Rodgers dating each other took over the internet before the couple confirmed the same.

The celebrity couple was quite popular, however, their relationship wasn't meant to be. The NFL star previously reflected on his relationship with Patrick and explained how it helped him focus on mindfulness during their time together.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," he said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast last year. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Patrick and Rodgers in 2018

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers had been isolating together during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple took online classes, cooked and practiced meditation techniques.

The New York Jets quarterback has stressed about self-care and mindfulness practices on multiple occasions. He met Aubrey Marcus, the founder of the holistic health philosophy brand Onnit, through Patrick's Pretty Intense Podcast.

Although the couple shared plenty in common, they called it quits in July 2020 after dating for two years. Patrick reflected on her relationship with the NFL star in an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where she said:

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships. But there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that.”

After her split with Rodgers, Danica Patrick began dating Freshly co-founder Carter Comstock in April 2021 but called it quits a year later.

Danica Patrick calls racing a 'moving meditation'

Danica Patrick is a trailblazer and a global motorsports icon, who has achieved plenty of success in IndyCar and has also dabbled in NASCAR. Having driven some of the fastest racing machinery in the world, Patrick opened up about what goes on in her mind when the green flag drops.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Patrick compared racing to meditation as she said:

"In that state, you're in a receiving mode; you're taking in the information and using your instincts. One time a Buddhist monk told me it was my moving meditation. You're very focused, but you're not planning a lot. You're in the moment, and you're processing and using your experience and instincts to make good decisions."

Patrick is no longer behind the wheel as a racing driver but has remained close to the action as a Sky Sports F1 pundit.