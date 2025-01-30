“That rivalry spices up”: Kevin Harvick makes bold NASCAR prediction about Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell’s duel to intensify

Kevin Harvick dropped a bold prediction on the Christopher Bell-Kyle Larson rivalry on his Harvick Happy Hour Podcast. He hoped to see the rivalry on other tracks than just NASCAR.

Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have developed one of the most compelling rivalries in NASCAR. It’s deeply rooted in their shared history on dirt tracks and is also jumping up to the NASCAR Cup Series. The two drivers have competed against each other since their teenage years when they started racing in sprint cars and midget cars and quickly established themselves as generational talents.

In the 2025 season, the rivalry has already started to pick steam as Bell beat Larson in a thrilling photo finish at the Tulsa Shootout. But later in the week at the Chilli Bowl Nationals, Larson one-upped Bell by winning the prestigious race and equaled Bell’s total of three wins at the Super Bowl of Midget Racing. They continue to compete with each other in the upcoming season and will be looking to outperform each other.

Kevin Harvick dropped a bold prediction on his podcast that the rivalry between the two can pick up steam in the upcoming season. He said:

"I think the Larson-Bell rivalry is something that we all hope for, but it has a lot more opportunity to be in more places than just NASCAR, right? Like the Chili Bowl already had that, the micros and everything that they raced already has a little bit of that spice that I think is the ability to be able to see that on a racetrack. We've seen it in the past a little bit. Um, but you know, I think that, that rivalry spices up because we see it in more places than just on the NASCAR track."

Kevin Harvick, 49, is a retired stock car racing driver and now a prominent podcaster with his Harvick Happy Hour Podcast where he discusses his life and a lot of NASCAR. Over his illustrious driving career which lasted more than two decades, he amassed an astonishing 60 career wins in the Cup Series. Harvick won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Championship after he moved to Stewart Haas Racing from Richard Childress Racing. He retired at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series but continues to influence countless upcoming drivers.

Where did Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell finish at Chili Bowl Nationals A-Main?

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell showcased their skills at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals held on January 18 at the Tulsa Expo Center in Oklahoma. Larson, driving the #1K Silva Motorsports car, dominated the event, leading all 40 laps to secure his third Golden Driller trophy. Despite facing challenges, including two crashes during the race, Larson managed to maintain his lead and finished 0.365 seconds ahead of Daison Pursley, who earned a career-best second place. Larson spoke about his win to tobychristie.com:

“Yeah, it was just a very difficult racetrack to run the line that I was running. It comes with a lot of reward with the risk that you’re taking. When Grant ran over Crouch, I had nowhere to go. I ran over him, and stalled, and when I landed, I’m like, ‘Please re-fire,’ and it refired. And so, yeah, we got a couple of lucky breaks there, but a good race car.”

Christopher Bell, on the other hand, finished in tenth place after a challenging race. Despite not achieving a podium finish, Bell's participation in the Chili Bowl showcased the competitive spirit between him and Larson.

