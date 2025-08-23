"That's big": Ryan Blaney prepared to overtake Chase Elliott for 'more bonus points' at Daytona

Ryan Blaney heads into the final race of the regular season 5th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. While the regular season championship is out of question with William Byron already emerging as a winner at Richmond, the second spot is still up for grabs.

In fact, there are only 23 points between Chase Elliott, currently in 2nd place, and Christopher Bell, currently in 6th place on the table. The gap to second for Ryan Blaney is 15 points.

During a media availability session ahead of Daytona this weekend, Ryan Blaney was asked whether he feels confident about moving up to 2nd in the standings at the end of the race. The Penske driver claimed it is 'possible for sure.'

"I think that's one of the biggest things we've looked at this week of, we can get to second and that's big. A few more bonus points for the playoffs. And after the season we've had so far with a bunch of DNFs and stuff, it's pretty amazing that we're fifth. It just shows how well we've run," he elaborated. [6:10]

Blaney claimed having a shot at 2nd spot is 'a really really strong' indicator of their season so far. He mentioned he'll be paying attention to drivers he's racing around in points throughout the stages at Daytona.

As for when he gets to the final stage, he'd try to position himself for the win but also 'snag as many stage points' as he can.

"It's definitely possible. That's for sure. You never know what can happen," Ryan Blaney claimed.

Ryan Blaney comments on NASCAR's 2026 schedule

With NASCAR recently releasing its 2026 schedule, Ryan Blaney was asked to share his thoughts on the same. He claimed that Chicagoland being back is 'a great move' from the governing body.

Blaney mentioned the loss of the Chicago Street Race, but the addition of Chicagoland ensures the fans in Illinois have a race to go to.

"With the schedule next year, I think us going to Coronado is going to be a lot of fun. I was able to go out there a few weeks ago and meet all those folks. They're great people. They're really excited for us to come. They're going to roll out the red carpet for everybody. And to celebrate, I think it's 250 years, I think that's great to be a part of that, to celebrate their history and things like that," Blaney described. [7:10]

He claimed NASCAR did 'a good job' with the 2026 schedule as some things were shuffled in and out. Having said that, Ryan Blaney wondered why some people made a big deal about Watkins Glen being shifted to a May date. The #12 driver reassured the doubters that it will be fine and pretty in May.

With that said, Ryan Blaney emphasized that he's happy with the schedule, and the thing he's 'pretty pumped' about is Chicagoland making a comeback.

