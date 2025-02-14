"That's bullshit": Jimmie Johnson utterly disappointed as he feels the sting of Erik Jones’ Daytona Duel misery

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson's team's driver Erik Jones narrowly missed out on securing a win in Duel 2 ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 after NASCAR reversed his victory. Following the end of the race, Johnson visited Jones who was being interviewed, and called him a 'winner'; however, he also let out his frustration with NASCAR's decision.

Erik Jones battled hard with Team Penske's Austin Cindric in the final laps of Duel 2, trading paint as they raced to the finish. With a push from Chris Buescher, the Legacy Motor Club driver crossed the line ahead of Cindric. However, NASCAR later overturned the result, ruling that the caution flag had come out moments before, with Cindric narrowly leading at the time of the yellow.

Following the decision, Jimmie Johnson met with his Cup driver on pit road and said that he was still a 'winner' in the seven time champion's books. However, Johnson also expressed his disagreement with the decision.

Trending

"Yeah I mean its the rules and that's their call so, its part of it. I've never been in that spot so its a bummer, would have loved to start out with a win," Jones was saying in the interview before Johnson joined him.

"Still a winner to me" the former champion told Jones

In the video posted by Cole Cusumano, Johnson is then heard expressing his discontentment with the decision.

"That's bullshit" he said.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was also competing in the same Duel as his driver and finished the race in a disappointing P19 after a 14th-place start.

Meanwhile, Team Penske's Austin Cindric emerged victorious in the final duel ahead of the Daytona 500 after receiving help from his three-time and reigning Cup Series champion teammate Joey Logano.

"Not much, he's been at this a long time": Jimmie Johnson on consoling Erik Jones after Duel 2 disappointment

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, a California native, boasts 83 Cup wins and one Xfinity victory over his 22-year career. Johnson, who is a two-time Daytona 500 winner, reflected on the decision made by NASCAR to reverse Erik Jones' win.

"Just disappointed but I haven't seen the video. I know the rule and if everything is as they say, which typically is then no big deal but we certainly had our hopes up for a minute there and a little disappointed[....] It's helpful for sure there's nothing like winning we wish that we're going to victory line right now.

On being asked what Johnson would advise Jones after his misfortune, the former champion said:

"Not much, he's been at this a long time I can tell that you know he wanted to win of course so I hate that for he and his team and our sponsors but it's good to have prep for Sunday"

Expand Tweet

The Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday at 2:30 PM ET. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"