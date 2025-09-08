"That's f*cking hilarious": Tyler Reddick mocks NASCAR after marker sign triggers Gateway chaos

Tyler Reddick roasted NASCAR for how it handled a debris caution early in Stage 3 of Sunday’s Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. His comments surfaced through a post by reporter Dalton Hopkins on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As a NASCAR fan, one must have noticed the little marker signs that help the drivers figure out the distance to the corners. Not everyone uses them, but it comes in handy for some to time their braking zones while making a turn.

During Sunday's race, one of those signs fell on the track ahead of the final stage at WWTR. NASCAR took an entire caution to fix it, and it all seemed hilarious to Reddick. The driver took to his team’s radio and commented,

“That's f*cking hilarious. They took all that time under caution to fix and it's already broke. That's some NASCAR sh*t right there.”

Tyler Reddick was one of the drivers at Gateway who was vying for their maiden win of the season. A win could have locked him into the Round of 12, alongside his 23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin, who won the race, marking his fifth victory of 2025. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver can take things easy for now.

Tyler Reddick, too, is in a comfortable position going into next weekend’s race at Bristol. He is placed seventh in the championship standings with a 37-point cushion on the cutoff line. On the other hand, Reddick’s teammate Bubba Wallace sits fourth with a 50-point advantage.

Retired Cup Series champion reveals the impact of 23XI Racing’s charter status on Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing, the team Tyler Reddick drives for, is in a legal battle with NASCAR and has recently lost its charter status. Last Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth D. Bell denied 23XI Racing the preliminary injunction that would have allowed the team to continue racing as a chartered team for the remainder of the season.

Drivers like Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace usually sign up for chartered rides when they join an organization. And it wasn’t any different with 23XI Racing. So what happens if 23XI Racing loses the ongoing antitrust lawsuit to NASCAR?

As a result, Reddick and Wallace could leave 23XI Racing and go elsewhere. Reflecting on the situation, Kevin Harvick recently made his thoughts known.

“I think that the two drivers are probably annoyed more than anything, because they just want to race,” Harvick said on his Happy Hour podcast. “They signed up to race, they signed up to go out there and do their job and they're having to answer questions about stuff that they don't want to answer questions about, So, at this point, it's annoying, I'm sure, that they have to deal with it."

For now, all eyes are on Bristol Motor Speedway, which will host next Saturday’s (September 13) Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Fans can watch the event live on the USA Network, or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 7:30 pm ET onwards.

