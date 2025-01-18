“That’s fantastic, I’ll have 12”: NASCAR fans stoked as JR Motorsports unveils No. 40 die-cast in partnership with Traveller Whiskey

JR Motorsports (JRM) has revealed the #40 Traveller Whiskey die-cast car after announcing their NASCAR Cup Series debut at the 2025 Daytona 500. This die-cast is set to commemorate a special moment for the JRM and famed musician Chris Stapleton’s Traveler Whiskey, as the whiskey brand is serving as the primary sponsor for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series at Daytona.

JRM’s Justin Allgaier, who won the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, will drive the team’s #40 Chevrolet in an attempt to secure one of the four open spots for the season-opener Daytona 500.

After JR Motorsports unveiled the #40 die-cast in partnership with Traveller Whiskey, 10-time Grammy award winner Chris Stapleton on X, fans took to social media platforms to voice their opinions. There were positive reactions.

Several fans praised the #40 die-cast, expressing their excitement with the design. While some have pre-ordered it. One fan wrote:

Trending

“That’s fantastic, I’ll have 12”

Expand Tweet

“If that car wins, all the whiskey they dump on it in the winners circle will glue the confetti on it forever!” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Already pre-ordered my dual autograph car the day the announcement was made” a third fan commented.

Expand Tweet

“I like this scheme even more every time I see it! glad we got the classic JRM black, white, and orange on there” another user added.

“Would love a diecast!!” a fifth user wrote.

“Good looking Hot Rod right there” commented another fan.

JR Motorsports co-owner reveals the reason behind picking the #40 car number for the Cup debut

In the latest episode of the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the decision behind choosing the #11 car number for their historic NASCAR Cup Series debut. JRM picked the #40 for its 2025 Daytona 500 debut because of a connection to the number used by its sponsor, Traveller Whiskey.

Explaining in detail on his podcast, Dale Jr. said:

“It’s a connection to the blend No. 40 that Traveller’s utilizes in every bottle, so much like High Rock is 88 proof. There is a connection to the product, and I’ll be honest with you, I was indifferent… It’s Traveller’s first experience and allowing them to have a little skin in the game in terms of they were involved, they were very particular about the design of the car, and we all compromised a bit. Them having this number they identify with is I think, fair and important.”

It will be interesting to see how Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports perform at their NASCAR Cup debut in collaboration with Traveler Whiskey. The event will take place on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback