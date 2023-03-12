“That’s going to be great for us”: Kyle Busch is pleased for William Byron getting back in KBM truck

Kyle Busch Motorsports recently signed William Byron to a three-race contract in the Truck Series. Byron will drive the #51 Chevy Silverado at Bristol Motor Speedway (April 8), Darlington Raceway (May 12), and North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 20).

Kyle Busch, the owner of KBM, hopes Byron's arrival on the team will benefit the organization as they switched to Chevrolet trucks for the ongoing season. The team owner is confident that Byron is capable of winning on all three occasions

At a press conference in Phoenix, Busch spoke about the team's latest signing:

"Yeah, that's going to be great for us. Really good to have William (Byron) - a KBM alum - to come back and work with us again and being a part of the Chevy team. Excited that HendrickCars.com, Rick (Hendrick), Jeff (Gordon) and everybody there at HMS partnered with us on this and got William three races."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will share the #51 truck with Kyle Busch, with both drivers choosing different races. The 37-year-old was bummed after letting Byron take the wheel at North Wilkesboro, as he agreed to the latter's choices. He added in the interview:

"Those were the ones he chose. He stole one of mine actually. I'm still bummed I don't get to run at North Wilkesboro, but it will be nice to have an experienced driver again that can come over and continue to help evaluate."

Kyle Busch believes Byron's addition to KBM will add a new perspective to the team. He said:

"We've got a lot of new people over there. Brian Pattie and that whole group, the majority of that group is new, so it will be nice to get another set of eyes on it, if you will."

The #24 Cup series driver returns to the team with whom he had a stellar debut season in 2016. He broke the record for the most wins in a Rookie season with seven race wins. His Rookie year campaign saw him lead the team to the owners' championship.

Kyle Busch 'not excited' to race against two former F1 champions

Kyle Busch is not stirred by the waves made by Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen. Former F1 champions' announcements to race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) have taken the NASCAR world by storm.

The news did not surprise Busch, who wished them a good race. The #8 driver was glad to see drivers from different categories dip their toes in stock car racing.

Kyle Busch admitted in the interview:

"I'm not excited, but it's going to be cool to have them out there and be a part of our show. It's cool to see the diversity of different backgrounds of drivers and where they come from."

Jenson Button will drive the #15 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing and Kimi Raikkonen returns to his #91 Chevy Camaro for Trackhouse Racing.

