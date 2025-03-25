“That’s good for everybody”: NASCAR Insider lauds Kyle Larson’s raw talent at Homestead

Renowned NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck hailed Kyle Larson after his win at Homestead in the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Larson claimed the victory ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman and secured his first win of the season.

Ad

NASCAR concluded its sixth Cup Series race of the 2025 season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile track saw 27 lead changes among nine drivers. Ryan Blaney of Team Penske was the driver with the most number of lead laps under his belt, followed by Bubba Wallace.

However, it was Larson, who ended up winning the race in the end. Larson led only 19 laps, and brought home his 30th Cup Series win. Addressing the victory, Gluck, a renowned NASCAR journalist with The Athletic, hailed the Hendrick Motorsports driver for his racing talent.

Ad

Trending

"You don't need to be able to see when you got to Sprint car race, which car is Kyle Larson necessarily sometimes right?" Gluck said in a conversation with Jordan Bianchi as per Dirty Mo Media on X. "Because you could just be like 'whoa, look at that guy, wow.' You know what I'm saying? Where Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, whoever you watch them go around these tracks sometimes and you're just like, I mean you know, how do I tell you who's good?"

Ad

"How do I tell where the talent is? Today, with what you saw, with Larson there at the end, his ability took over. His ability to run the wall took over and he won that race himself. He put it on his back. So sometimes, I think that's good for everybody to see that like oh yeah, like the drivers can make a difference right? Like that's what we wanna see," he further added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson is known for his sheer racing talent in NASCAR and beyond. The #5 HMS driver finished the 2024 season with six wins, the most by a driver, and claimed victories in the Sprint Car Racing series during the off-season.

How Kyle Larson reacted to his Homestead victory

Following his win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson stated how it was one of the coolest victories of his career. Why coolest? Because Larson had a rough qualifying on Saturday, and he started the race from 14th, but he weathered the storm, and got back on top.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates with teammates after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

"Just super pumped," Larson told FOX Sports in the post-race interview. "One of the coolest wins I think in my Cup career just because of the heartbreak I've had here, the heartbreak yesterday, and to just keep my head down and keep digging feels really good."

With the victory, Larson became the second Hendrick Motorsports driver to claim a win this season, after William Byron's Daytona 500 victory in February this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback