“That’s what happens when you disrespect the GOAT”: NASCAR fans explode in anger over Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s act against local hero Burt Myers

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. found himself at the center of controversy during the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) at Bowman Gray Stadium.

A collision with local favorite Burt Myers ended his night in Winston-Salem, drawing criticism from fans. Many took to social media to voice their frustration over Stenhouse Jr.’s move, adding to the heated atmosphere of the short-track showdown.

Stenhouse started the LCQ race from P11 but found himself at the center of controversy with 13 laps to go. The Cup Series driver made contact with 11-time Bowman Gray Modified champion Burt Myers on the front stretch, sending Myers spinning through the grass and across the track before crashing into the Turn 1 wall.

A post by NASCAR insider Noah Lewis on X captured the frustration of local fans toward Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who came to a standstill on the track. Here's a look at the moment:

"Race fans show their displeasure to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after contact that puts out fan-favorite Burt Meyers." the post was captioned

Several fans commented on the post.

"That’s what happens when you disrespect the GOAT Burt Myers," a fan wrote.

"Burt Meyers getting the full Wrecky Spinhouse experience we get every weekend," a fan said.

"Better be careful. @StenhouseJr will wait in the parking lot to fight all of them! 😂," a fan claimed.

"I was right there and they was not happy with him lmao," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan claimed that it was Myers' mistake that led to his exit from the race, defending Stenhouse Jr.

"Burt myers probably shouldnt have wrecked himself if it was gonna make the fans so unhappy," the fan wrote

Tennessee native Ricky Stenhouse Jr. competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hyak Motorsports.

Over his career, he has amassed 14 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions. His most significant accomplishments came in the Xfinity Series, where he captured back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012.

"I'm going to have to get with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.": Burt Myers reflects on race-ending incident following LCQ

Burt Myers reflected on the incident with Stenhouse Jr. that took him and Amerivet Racing's #50 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 without a chance to compete for competing in the Cook Out Clash feature race on Sunday.

In a post-race interview, Myers said that he needs to 'get with' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. before he starts pointing fingers.

"I ended up in the infield. You pick up speed when you end up in the infield. I'm going to have to get with Ricky Stenhouse and see exactly what happened from his perspective,' Myers told TSJ Sports' Peter Stratta.

"I shoved him out, but I was getting shoved from behind just like everybody else was and ended up getting turned around, so like I said, I don't want to put any blame on too much until I see exactly what happened."

Meanwhile, Stenhouse Jr. will run under the rebranded JTG Daugherty Racing (now Hyak) for his first regular season race, the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

