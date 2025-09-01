"That's such a hard thing to do": Chase Briscoe reflects on missing out on NASCAR feat at Darlington

Chase Briscoe recently opened up on missing out on unique NASCAR feat while also achieving another with his win at Darlington. Ahead of the Southern 500, Briscoe had the chance to win the polls at all the crown jewel races this season.

But it turned out to be his teammate, Denny Hamlin who won the pole. However, Briscoe, last season's winner of the Southern 500, ended up with a dominant race win and made it back to back crown jewel wins. Moreover, he led over 300 laps in the race.

His back-to-back Darlington wins and leading that many laps were feats that hadn't been achieved in quite some time. Following the race, he was asked how he feels about achieving them and missing out on the pole position feat.

"It's cool for sure. I'd be lying if I said I'm still not mad about yesterday just cuz I gave it away. And that was such a cool stat. Like to be able to say that you had won all four crown jewels. And I was telling my wife like the odds of that ever happening are so slim just because, first off, just get the Daytona 500 poll is so hard to do. And then to obviously do it at all of them. I just know that in my career I will probably never have that opportunity again and obviously it's never been done in the 75 history, right? Like that's just such a hard thing to do," he described. [15:00]

Chase Briscoe claimed that anytime one can do something in NASCAR that hasn't been done in a while, it is a 'special feeling.'

Chase Briscoe on his mentality of delivering in high-pressure moments

During a post-race media availability session, Chase Briscoe was asked about his mindset that makes him perform when the stakes are the highest and the lights are the brightest. It's worth mentioning that last season, Briscoe won the last race of the regular season to book his playoff berth.

"I don't know. I've always just loved high pressure situations. I feel like I just performed better for whatever reason. And i feel like my whole career has been always a high pressure situation. Like there was no backup plan. You might only get one race. You had to go perform and show your worth. So I've always felt like every week I feel like I'm still auditioning to prove that I belong here," he claimed via the same interaction. [3:43]

Briscoe mentioned that the higher the pressure, the better he performs as he pointed to him raising his game in the playoffs. He said he struggles in the midsummer stretch when 'not a lot is going on'.

The JGR driver claimed it could be a good trait to have, considering the nature of the playoffs.

