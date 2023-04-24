“That’s on him” - NASCAR fans share their verdict on Bubba Wallace Jr.'s incident in the final lap at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series' visit to the Lincoln, Alabama Oval on Sunday, April 23, saw several drivers compete for a chance to visit Victory Lane up front, with a few hopes being shattered as the pack attempted to cross the start-finish line.

The driver of the #23 Toyota Camry TRD, Bubba Wallace Jr., was one of the drivers who looked like a genuine contender for the win at the 2.6-mile-long track. Despite having a loose-handling car throughout the race, the Mobile, Alabama native managed to put himself in a spot to challenge for the win towards the end of the 500-mile-long race.

Wallace's victory hopes came crashing down on the final lap of the 188-lap-long event when he spun out after an attempted defensive move on Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

CONTACT AT THE FRONT! @KyleBusch gets to the lead and wins at @TALLADEGA

In what was seen as an over-the-edge triple block by Wallace Jr., many fans took to social media to call out the driver for his self-inflicted spin that resulted after contact was made. Here are some of the best reactions:

"I get it’s for the win but that triple block in 1-2 was just a strange move. Dude was strong all day, but that’s on him."

@NASCARonNBC I get it's for the win but that triple block in 1-2 was just a strange move. Dude was strong all day, but that's on him.

"Didn’t need to block. Got to wait till atleast 4 to make that block"

@NASCARonNBC Didn't need to block. Got to wait till atleast 4 to make that block

"Did it to himself. Should’ve looked to Hemric yesterday to see what happens when you blocked."

@NASCARonNBC Did it to himself. Should've looked to Hemric yesterday to see what happens when you blocked.

"He should have held his line. He was driving with the rear view mirror."

@NASCARonNBC He should have held his line. He was driving with the rear view mirror.

"Bubba did nothing wrong, he was just going for the win"

@NASCARonNBC Bubba did nothing wrong, he was just going for the win

"As to Bubba: Sorry but sometimes a 2nd, 3rd or 4th place is better then 20 or 25 place and wrecking 150k race car and causing other cars trashed."

@NASCARonNBC As to Bubba: Sorry but sometimes a 2nd, 3rd or 4th place is better then 20 or 25 place and wrecking 150k race car and causing other cars trashed.

Bubba Wallace Jr. accepts blame for last-lap wreck with Ryan Blaney

After the Talladega Superspeedway race, Bubba Wallace Jr. put his hands up and accepted his mistake for his last-lap crash.

The 23XI Racing driver made a 'triple block' on Team Penske's Ryan Blaney during the final lap of GEICO 500, which ultimately resulted in him spinning out and falling out of contention for the win.

In a post-race interview, he said:

"I pulled a late block. Close block and just sent us around so not the #12's (Ryan Blaney) fault."

"I caused that one ... Not [Ryan Blaney's] fault at all."- Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace Jr. will be in action next at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 30.

