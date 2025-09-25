“That’s horses**t”: Fans react as Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt’s JRM drops a bombshell on Carson Kvapil for 2026

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr. and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, recently made a huge decision ahead of the 2026 season. However, fans were not happy with the team's judgment and criticized both on X.

JR Motorsports recently announced a partnership with Kevin Harvick's former crew chief, Rodney Childers, for the #1 Xfinity Series ride. However, the twist came when the team pointed out that the Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year candidate, Carson Kvapil, would not return as a full-time driver for JRM.

Following the announcement, the 22-year-old will share the ride with his teammate, Connor Zilisch, and Rodney Childers will be the crew chief for the team. Reflecting on the same, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass stated:

"Correct. As of right now, Carson Kvapil won't be full-time and will share the Xfinity (O'Reilly Series) ride in the JRM No. 1 with Connor ZIlisch."

Nevertheless, not giving Kvapil a full-time seat, Dale Jr. faced backlash from the fans, with one saying:

"That’s horsesh*t. Kvapil doesnt lack sponsorship so there better be a good reason other than just trophy hunting with Connor"

Another X user expressed his frustration and wrote:

"Oh wait, this is bogus. Wtf @DaleJr @EarnhardtKelley Carson I'm sure had to deal with confidence issues all year with Connor blazing the trail, now he's not full time and has to share the ride. That sucks."

Here are some other reactions to the news:

"That’s terrible Jr better give us an explanation," a NASCAR fan asked for an explanation from Dale Jr.

"Any reason why? Or just funding?" another questioned.

"Not cool at all," an X user wrote.

"once again a cup driver is taking an opportunity away from an xfinity driver who is trying to make it," a motorsports enthusiast expressed his frustration over Dale Jr.'s decision.

Rodney Childers spent the majority of his career at Stewart-Haas Racing and worked with former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick. Childers helped Harvick to secure his one and only Cup Series title over a decade ago in 2014. After his exit from SHR in 2024, he joined Spire Motorsports and left the team after nine races this season.

“Every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner”: Dale Jr. appreciated the governing body for making a venue change in the 2026 season

Earlier this year, the governing body announced the 2026 Cup Series season schedule. This time, NASCAR has made two major tweaks to the roster, and former Cup Series driver Dale Jr. appreciated the efforts.

The inaugural race of the 2026 season, the Daytona 500, is scheduled for February 15, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway. Following that, the sanctioning body changed the venue of the non-points-paying All-Star race. This season, the race was hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but from next year, it will be held at Dover Motor Speedway.

Reflecting on the news, Dale Jr. couldn't control his excitement and wrote:

"The big news for me on the 2026 @NASCAR schedule is @NWBSpeedway getting a points race! I can't wait to call 400 laps of night racing there on July 19. It's massive for the surrounding community, and every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner next July."

Additionally, for drivers, NASCAR has announced two off weeks during the regular season. The first off week will be given after wrapping the Martinsville Speedway race in March, followed by the second off week after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.

