“That's a huge burden”: Brad Keselowski on how Cup Series teams are responsible for a driver's brand image in modern-day NASCAR

In a recent discussion on Racers Forum, Brad Keselowski, the driver and owner of RFK Racing, delved into the evolving landscape of NASCAR, emphasizing the changing dynamics of driver star power and its impact on race teams.

Traditionally, the onus of cultivating a driver's brand rested on the shoulders of primary sponsorship partners. However, Keselowski pointed out a significant shift in this paradigm. He stated that nowadays, race teams have to shoulder the responsibility of crafting and nurturing a driver's image.

Being a veteran of NASCAR and an observer of the sport's evolution, Keselowski highlighted the challenge teams face when investing in building a specific driver's brand.

"Right now, there isn't a really good ROI (return on investment) for the teams to invest," he said.

The 39-year-old cited the example of former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who had a pre-existing platform to launch his brand. However, for most drivers, the process demands a substantial investment. Keselowski added:

"It takes a long time to invest in driver star power unless you have some inherent -- you think of Chase Elliott who had the ability to build off of a name and brand, but most drivers don't. That takes a significant investment from someone."

The RFK Racing driver also talked about luminaries like Rusty Wallace, whose partnership with Miller Beer played an instrumental role in crafting his enduring brand. Similarly, Jeff Gordon's association with DuPont became synonymous with his racing legacy.

Brad Keselowski acknowledged that current partners might be less inclined to make such long-term commitments, consequently transferring the onus to the teams. He stated:

"I think our partners are less willing to do that than they were in years past, so that really puts the burden on the team to do so. And I think that's a huge burden for them, and to that point, if a driver leaves, it's a big loss in that investment, which is not great. And they don't get anything long-lasting value out of it."

Brad Keselowski explains what would be a "complete loss" for the sponsors

The 39-year-old Cup Series driver articulated a potential concern regarding the repercussions of a driver's departure. He explained:

"If that driver leaves and goes to another team, that's just a complete loss."

Brad Keselowski further illuminated a misalignment within the sport, asserting that NASCAR has yet to fully capitalize on driver star power.

"We're not fully aligned, at this time as a sport to fully capitalize on driver star power," he said.

This misalignment, he contends, is a significant factor impeding progress and stifling meaningful change. Brad Keselowski concluded:

"And because we're not aligned, that creates a lack of really true incentives and we're not getting enough movement there. But I think it's really important that we create some kind of system that connects all of this."