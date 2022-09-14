"That’s what I want to start doing" - Bubba Wallace Jr. talks about how Denny Hamlin inspires him to succeed after NASCAR Kansas win

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. captured his first win of the season and career’s second Cup win at the recently concluded Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Mobile, Alabama-native led a total of 58 laps en route to his dominant victory as he held off his team owner and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in the closing laps.

During the post-race interview, Bubba Wallace Jr. spoke about Hamlin’s chase in the end, however, it was not enough to overtake the eventual winner. Wallace Jr. did say that his boss was strong on Sunday afternoon.

Despite defeating Hamlin in the race, Wallace Jr. took inspiration from his performance in the way the #11 Toyota driver came from P25 to P2 at the end. He went on to say that he also wants to do the same when things don’t fall into favor, and capitalize on moments. He later said that it was cool to beat the boss as well as a lot of fun.

Wallace Jr. said:

“Yeah. I knew Denny was going to be strong. That’s the things I look at, is he wasn’t that good at the beginning of the day, and he comes up and finishes P2. And that’s what I want to start doing. When we don’t have the best days, just capitalize on moments like that. It’s cool to beat the boss, but man, we were just lights-out today once we got to the lead, and it was a lot of fun.”

“So proud of this team” – Bubba Wallace Jr. on winning the Kansas race

Bubba Wallace Jr. entered this season with high expectations but failed to live up to his standards. Looking at it, the Kansas win means a lot to him and his entire 23XI Racing team.

Speaking about the win, the #45 driver said that he is proud of his team and the effort they have put in each and every week that led to this win. He also said that he is thankful for the opportunity given to him by 23XI Racing two years ago as he was eager to get into the team even before it all happened.

Wallace Jr. said:

“Man, just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week. Just thankful for the opportunity, right? Took this jump from an idea two years ago from a text from Denny before it all even happened.”

Catch Bubba Wallace Jr. for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh