"That's just how good he is": Bubba Wallace full of praise for COTA pole winner Tyler Reddick amid 23XI Racing's front row lockout

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace recently locked the 1-2 spot in the qualifying for the Cup race at COTA. On Saturday, the 23XI Racing duo ensured that for the first time in their organization's short history in NASCAR the front row was packed with their cars.

Ad

The pole winner, Reddick, had a lap time of 1:38.08, followed by Wallace, who had a lap time of 1:38:30. Behind them was Chase Elliott in third, Carson Hocevar in fourth, and Daniel Suarez in fifth.

After getting the pole and the 1-2 spot in qualifying, Reddick and Bubba Wallace expressed their thoughts. Reddick remarked:

"I think today, for us the pace was nowhere what we thought it was going to be and everyone here on #45 and everyone here at 23XI really had to go to work on our Toyotas Camrys. We made massive improvements I think from practice 1 to practice 2. Obviously we didn't have the fire off lap we were wanting. I think we're going to have to go and find it right away," Reddick told NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

The #45 driver expressed he was glad their day went the way it did as he pointed to having "a great track position" in Sunday's race. Reddick's teammate, Bubba Wallace praised Reddick, claiming that he's the driver, who everyone in the Toyota camp really believes in on road courses.

"He does a great job of giving us the right information to chase, sometimes. But I really thought I screwed his lap up. I got into turn 1 better and got close, and I think if roles were reversed I'd be like, 'Back up off me a little bit. Give me some room.' But that's just how good he is. Hats off to everybody at 23XI, #45 and #23 on the front row. Getting round and up to speed on everything. I was way out on left field in practice. So we made some big gains. Just have to keep fighting now," Wallace elaborated.

Ad

Wallace mentioned that Sunday would be a different pace for him, and remaining aggressive, and staying up front would be "the new challenge for him".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick have fast-tracked Denny Hamlin's five-year plans with 23XI Racing

During an interview in 2024, 23XI Racing's Steve Lauletta spoke about Denny Hamlin's plan of growth with his organization. The team which was started by Hamlin and Michael Jordan began as a one-car operation in 2021. But over the course of the last few seasons, 23XI has made some major strides.

Ad

In their first four seasons, they have won 8 races, alongside Tyler Reddick becoming the 2024 Regular Season Champion while qualifying for the final 4.

23XI Racing's growth with regards to Hamlin's plan of his team becoming a race-winning and championship contender by Year 5 was something Lauletta addressed. He said:

"I think we took a big step forward to that in Year 3. Off the track, I think we did more than many of the [other NASCAR] teams combined; it was a year to remember in terms of how our partners and 23XI really came to the racetrack with unique marketing and branding ideas that hit on our mission of bringing in new fans to the sport," Lauletta was quoted as saying by Sports Business Journal.

It'll be interesting to see if Wallace and Reddick infuse 23XI Racing's 2025 season with a positive start. The two drivers, who'll start their races up front on Sunday, would be aiming to win and make their way into the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback