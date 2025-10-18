“That’s just not right”: NASCAR insider criticizes how Gio Ruggiero was treated following his maiden victory

Gio Ruggiero won Friday’s playoff Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, beating his Tricon Garage teammate Corey Heim in a two-lap overtime duel by just 0.059 seconds. It marked the maiden win of his Truck Series career, coming in his 23rd career start of the 2025 season.

However, Ruggiero’s victory wasn’t celebrated with the usual pomp and show. As reported by NASCAR crew member photographer Colby Evans on X, all the 19-year-old racing phenom got was a “15 second interview”.

“So instead of an emotional burnout and victory lane interview,” Evans wrote in his post. “Gio Ruggiero gets a quick 15 second interview at the SF line and no burnout shown live.”

“That's just not right man,” he added.

Ruggiero, a former CARS Pro Late Model Series and ARCA Menards Series winner, is currently in his rookie season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He is ranked 11th in the driver standings with 666 points to his name. 23 races into the season, the Seekonk, Massachusetts, native has amassed seven top fives and 11 top-10s.

“Super thankful all the guys on this 17-truck, they worked their butts off today and definitely brought the best piece today," Gio Ruggiero said after winning at Talladega. “We showed it in qualifying and throughout the race there that we had the fastest piece.”

“Thanks to Toyota and everybody who supports me,” he continued. “Great to win a race with my mom and dad here."

The 19-year-old didn’t make the playoffs this year. Now, it’s just one race before the field for the Championship 4 is set. All eyes are now on Martinsville Speedway, which will host next week’s playoff race. Named Slim Jim 200, the 200-lap event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (6 pm ET onwards).

When Gio Ruggiero marvelled at the thought of training under the Tricon Garage simulator program

Before he entered NASCAR, Gio Ruggiero was a full-time Super Late Model driver and part-time ARCA prospect. He landed the biggest deal of his racing career in December 2024, when Tricon Garage signed him to drive their No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Elated at the opportunity, the former Winchester 400 winner said in a statement,

“I’m really excited for it. I think we will have a chance to run really well. I’m really fortunate and excited to be able to do this with a good team too… I want to go for rookie of the year. That’s goal number one.”

Ruggiero knew he had to level up his game. After doing his homework, the driver felt that understanding the aerodynamics of racing on big tracks would be the biggest challenge. After all, Super Late Models or ARCA cars are nothing like the vehicles that NASCAR uses in its national series.

“They have a really good simulator program to get me ready and having Corey (Heim) as a teammate is going to be really helpful,” he continued. “There are a lot of tools that I can’t wait to take advantage of.”

That being said, Gio Ruggiero didn’t sever all ties with Super Late Models. He said he would be back behind one if his NASCAR schedule allowed.

