"That's kind of an American thing": Shane van Gisbergen not too keen on stats after breaking Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR record

Shane van Gisbergen has opened up on how he views statistics after his Watkins Glen win. The Kiwi, who took the NASCAR world by storm after he won his very first race in Chicago, has quickly climbed the ladder to land a spot on an all-time list in the sport.

With his win at Watkins Glen, van Gisbergen climbed the list of most wins on road courses to eighth place as he now has five wins. The driver with the most wins is Jeff Gordon (nine wins). Moreover, SVG winning his fourth race of the season meant that he's now the rookie with most wins in their first season. He surpassed the record previously held by Jimmie Johnson and Tony Stewart (3 wins).

During a post-race media availability session at the Glen, van Gisbergen was asked whether he pays any attention to all the records he's breaking.

"Not really. I think that's kind of an American thing. They love stats here and adding things up. When I retire, I guess I will be. But at the moment, no, I just do it," he said via Cup Scene. [8:50]

Shane van Gisbergen also emphasized in one of his responses to a reporter that coming out on top against his competition 'means everything' to him. In fact, he suggested that one of the key factors behind him choosing to pursue NASCAR was to 'get everything right'.

"It's why I go racing and as I said, sharing it with those people and seeing how much it means to the guys who work every week so hard on the car and their pit stops, it's so cool. It means the world to everyone, and then next week we'll see the guys at the shop and who did all the prep work too," Shane van Gisbergen elaborated. [6:00]

SVG claimed he loves the environment in his team and the fact that Trackhouse ended up with all three drivers in the top 10 on Sunday, it meant a lot to him.

Shane Van Gisbergen on his priorities for the NASCAR playoffs

After his win at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen was asked about his focus and priorities when it comes to the playoffs. The Trackhouse Racing driver said that the one track he's worried the most about is Bristol because he has run 'terrible' in the past there.

The Kiwi driver finished in 38th place earlier this year at Bristol. Apart from that, he finished in 18th place last season in the Xfinity Series there.

"Bristol is so far from anything I've ever done and that's a really tough place. So that's probably the biggest worry. But Darlington I feel fine. I think you just have to have, especially now we have a lot of points too. I think you just got to have three solid weeks and you might get through," Gisbergen claimed. [10:30]

SVG suggested that he has to play 'the averages', ensure he doesn't make mistakes and put himself in a good spot every race to see how far he can progress in the playoffs.

