  • “That’s the last box that’s empty”: Kyle Busch shares unfiltered response on his desire to win the elusive Daytona 500

“That’s the last box that’s empty”: Kyle Busch shares unfiltered response on his desire to win the elusive Daytona 500

By Tanmay Khanna
Modified Jan 28, 2025 23:02 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch is one of the most accomplished NASCAR drivers of all time. He’s currently the most NASCAR Cup race winner among the active drivers and the winningest driver in all three categories combined. However, there’s one major feat. he is yet to achieve and the Rowdy talks about it being the top of his checklist to accomplish.

Despite triumphing 63 times in Cup Series, Kyle Busch has never won the iconic Daytona 500. The Richard-Childress Racing driver will enter The Great American Race for the 20th time this year. Co-incidentally, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt also won his maiden Daytona 500 in his 20th entry.

Rowdy explained to Earnhardt Sr.'s rival Kenny Wallace the things on top of his checklist he is yet to achieve. Not surprisingly, the Daytona 500 was on the top. When asked by Kenny Wallace about his list of accomplishments he would like to fulfill, he said:

"Daytona 500 obviously is top of the list. That is obviously number 1. I wanna be able to win the Daytona 500 and have that accomplishment checked off. That is the last box essentially that is empty."

He added,

"Adding to the already checked boxes, you wanna win the Coke 600 again, you wanna win the All-Star race and another championship."

Busch also mentioned he would like to win his 3rd NASCAR title with Richard Childress Racing and become the first driver since Dale Earnhardt to do so. The #8 RCR driver struggled last season which resulted in his first-ever NASCAR season without a race win.

Kyle Busch signs a new multi-year sponsor ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season

Richard Childress Racing announced a new multi-year partnership with Bank OZK for #8 car Kyle Busch as the Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium etches closer. Kyle Busch enters his 3rd year as RCR driver and will be sponsored by one of America's "true leader in the banking industry" per Torrey Galida.

The partnership will be first featured on Busch's car at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Bank OZK will also become RCR's official banking partner and help the team with financial services. Richard Childress Racing announced their partnership in a statement released by the team.

"Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork, and to relentlessly pursue excellence. We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season."

Kyle Busch and RCR will hope to leave behind the 2024 season and start afresh this year. Can the team turn around their fortunes and deliver a strong car for Kyle to compete for race wins this season?

Edited by Tanmay Khanna
