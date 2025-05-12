"That's a lot of fours": Chase Briscoe sends a strong message after eventful Kansas race

The action-packed AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas saw Chase Briscoe finish fourth. The driver started from the back of the field due to damage sustained in practice and had to make his way to the front for the entire race on Sunday (May 11), earning his best finish at the Kansas Speedway out of nine starts.

The 30-year-old shared a message for his fans after his strong performance over the weekend with a post on X.

"P4, for the 4th time this year. That’s a lot of fours. Getting better every week," Chase Briscoe wrote via X

The driver emphasized the number of fourth place finishes he has had this year. His finish at Kansas was the fourth time he has finished fourth this year, with the other races being Daytona, Homestead-Miami, and Bristol.

Briscoe is still getting used to his new Joe Gibbs Racing team, moving from Stewart-Haas Racing during the off-season.

Briscoe also praised the race winner, Kyle Larson, after the race, and continues to be amazed by him even after racing with Larson for so many years.

"Kyle’s an incredible race car driver. I always say he’s the greatest of all time, right?” Briscoe said. “Me and my dad talk about it a lot where Kyle goes and runs a sprint car race, and it could be for $5,000 to win or $100, it doesn’t matter to him. He’s willing to risk it all and he doesn’t even think about it. It definitely separates him,” Briscoe said post race via NASCAR.

Chase Briscoe is currently ranked 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, having earned 278 points in 12 races. The driver will be back in action for the NASCAR All-Star race on May 18 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Chase Briscoe reflects on his 'weird' day at Kansas Speedway

Chase Briscoe's No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing car needed repairs after practice at Kansas, and started the race from the back of the grid as a result. He somehow managed to make his way up to fourth position by the end of the race, which is his best finish at Kansas.

"Our day was just weird, right? Having to go to the back after yesterday, tearing the whole bottom off, and it was OK the first run there. We were kind of going forward, and we had the green-flag pit stop, and we had a wheel come off or something."

"Came out probably three-quarters of a straightaway behind Larson, and was able to run him down, pass him, and get back on the lead lap. So I knew my car was pretty good if I could ever get back up there," Brsicoe said after the race via NASCAR.

Chase Briscoe at the Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Briscoe also added that he dealt with vibrations in the car for the entire race, and it freaked him out when he felt exactly the same as practice when his tire blew up with just ten laps to go. He highlighted that he could have maybe finished third if this issue had not been there.

