  • NASCAR
  • Kyle Busch
  • "That's our main focus": Austin Dillon puts Kyle Busch and Richard Childress ahead of Daytona glory for himself

"That's our main focus": Austin Dillon puts Kyle Busch and Richard Childress ahead of Daytona glory for himself

By Shaharyar
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Kyle Busch heads to Daytona in a must-win situation to advance to the playoffs. Busch, who last tasted a Cup win back at Gateway in 2023, is going through the worst win drought of his career. Currently, he's 19th in the standings.

Ad

But while he's in a must-win situation, his teammate, Austin Dillon, has already secured his playoff berth with a win at Richmond. And heading into Daytona, Dillon is determined to make sure he's not the only RCR driver who makes it through the regular season.

"It's a game changer for RCR if we get two cars in the playoffs and just flips the whole momentum of where we're at as a company. So yeah, I'll be helping all I can and my little brother's out there too trying to help him some," Dillon said of Kyle Busch.
Ad
Trending

When asked how much it would mean financially for RCR to have two teams in the playoffs, Austin Dillon said this is what they do it for. He recalled how, at every Christmas luncheon at RCR, Richard Childress looks back on 'a good year but not a great year.'

Dillon said he's 'tired' of that and wants to make this season a great one for his grandfather. He claimed both cars getting into the playoffs and both getting a win would not only be helpful in that, but it would 'flip everything' in a big way.

Ad

When asked how he feels about entering the final race of the season without needing a win, Austin Dillon said:

"It's pretty exciting. I mean, just getting to enjoy it and come into it knowing, we get to go run in the playoffs. I mean, it's only one week of relaxation because we're going right back to competition. I mean, if you want a trophy, Daytona is so special to win at and I mean, I'd be remiss to say I want it for my guys if we have a shot this weekend, but I know if the #8's there, that's our main focus. So, trying to get another RCR car in."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The #3 driver touched on being trustworthy on the track for Kyle Busch, where he wouldn't pull out at 'the inopportune time' and to give his teammate room to make his moves. As for fuel mileage, Dillon mentioned he'll be taking the brunt of burning the fuel while Busch can save behind him.

Kyle Busch not feeling the pressure of a must-win situation for playoffs

Despite being in a must-win situation in order to make it to the playoffs, Kyle Busch recently ruled out being under pressure. He admitted that while time is running out, the pressure isn't any greater for him.

Ad
"It’s just a matter of being able to get it done and right now is the best time, you know, so you can go try to prepare for a championship," Kyle Busch mentioned.

He emphasized that he's not 'stressed out' about it. Busch said the #8 team enters every race with a mindset of winning it. But he also admitted that they haven't put themselves in a position to win a race yet.

So far this season, his best finishes have been a couple of 5th place finishes at COTA and Chicago Street race. Other than that, Busch has had no top 5s and only five top 10s.

About the author
Shaharyar

Shaharyar

Twitter icon

Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.

In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.

Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.

Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications