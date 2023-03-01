"That's mind-boggling to me": Chase Elliott wants Kyle Busch doubters to 'rethink their NASCAR knowledge' 

Winner of last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, Kyle Busch has proven to the stock car racing fraternity that he is as much a differentiating factor behind the wheel of a stock car as a car's performance on any given day is.

The newfound Richard Childress Racing driver found his feet in the new 2023 season of the sport rather quickly with Chevrolet after leaving his long-term alliance with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing last year.

The Nevada native was seen chasing down Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain in the closing stages of the Pala Casino 400 last weekend in Fontana, ultimately winning the opening event of NASCAR's West Swing races. In what Kyle Busch termed one of the most satisfying victories of his career, several other competitors seemed to agree with the 37-year-old.

This team may be the one to watch this season. At the Clash, Richard Childress had a message for @KyleBusch

One of these competitors was 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who spoke about Busch's ability and said:

"Why is anyone surprised by this? I mean, that's mind-boggling to me that anyone who's surprised that Kyle's a fantastic, one of the best racecar drivers to ever do this and that didn't change overnight. I'm not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge in my opinion."

Chase Elliott on Kyle Busch challenging for the wins at the Clash, Daytona and then the win at Fontana: "I'm not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge."

Kyle Busch's victory at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana was also termed a win coming sooner or later as Busch was seen on pace right from the 2023 season opener at the LA Memorial Coliseum, all the way to the 65th Daytona 500, all of which was taken away from him due to unfortunate incidents on the track.

Kyle Larson echoes teammate Chase Elliott's thoughts on Kyle Busch

Teammate to Chase Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson also took to Twitter to congratulate Kyle Busch on his visit to Victory Lane at Auto Club Speedway last weekend. The Elk Grove, California native took to Twitter to express his feelings and wrote:

"Couldn’t be more happy for @KyleBusch. The guy is one of the best race car drivers of all time and will always be. I’m glad it only took him 2 races to remind the world."

"Couldn't be more happy for @KyleBusch. The guy is one of the best race car drivers of all time and will always be. I'm glad it only took him 2 races to remind the world."

Watch 'Rowdy' Busch try and continue his run of impressive form from behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend in his hometown for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile-long race goes live this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

