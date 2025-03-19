“That’s a perfect combo”: Fans react as Bob Pockrass reveals NASCAR’s concert headliner for Bristol

NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway have announced country music star Rodney Atkins as the headliner for the pre-race event at the 'Last Great Colosseum'. The iconic half-mile oval will host a tripleheader weekend featuring the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races from April 11-13.

On March 19, Bristol Motor Speedway announced that Tennessee-born Rodney Atkins would headline the pre-race concert on April 13, ahead of the Food City 500 Cup Series race. With a music career spanning over three decades, Atkins has produced numerous chart-topping hits, including 'If You’re Going Through Hell' and 'Watching You'.

NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass shared the news for fans, who were excited and thrilled with the announcement. Rodney Atkins' presence at Bristol Motor Speedway appears to be drawing even more fans to attend the race weekend. Pockrass wrote on X:

"Prerace concert for Cup race at Bristol next month. ... Rodney Atkins"

One X user described Atkins and NASCAR as a perfect combo. The comment read:

"Rodney Atkins and NASCAR? Now that’s a perfect combo! 🎶🏁🔥"

Another country music fan wrote:

"Darn, now I want to go to Bristol"

While some fans requested younger music artists for pre-race concerts, many fans were thrilled about Rodney Atkins headlining the event at Bristol Motor Speedway. Here are a few of their reactions:

"If you're going through hell... Could make an epic music video out of the song and Bristol highlights," a NASCAR fan suggested.

"IF YOURE GOING THROUGH HELL" another comment read referring to his hit single.

"Probably my favorite country artist as a 5 year old in 2008. Hell yeah man" an X user wrote.

"THERES NO FU****G WAY!!!! YALL IM TAKING A TRIP TO BRISTOL" another fan commented.

The Bristol race weekend begins with the Weather Guard Truck race on Friday, April 11, followed by the SciAps Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 12. On Sunday, April 13, Rodney Atkins will take the stage at 12:45 p.m., while the Food City 500 Cup race is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson aiming for NASCAR feat at Bristol Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson is slated to enter all three races at Bristol Motor Speedway, giving him a shot at accomplishing the 'Triple Sweep'. To date, only Kyle Busch has accomplished this feat—twice, in 2010 and 2017 at Bristol.

Larson will pilot the #07 Spire Motorsports Chevy in the Truck race on Friday and the #17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy in the Xfinity race on Saturday. He will then return to his usual #5 Chevy for the Food City 500 on Sunday. He claimed a dominant victory in the previous Cup race at Bristol.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Source: Imagn)

Larson's last Xfinity Series win came at COTA, where he secured the first-ever victory for the #17 Hendrick car. His most recent Truck Series triumph was in 2023 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, during NASCAR’s return to the historic track for the All-Star weekend.

The 2021 Cup Series champion is also set to compete in all three races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, one of his favorite hunting grounds.

