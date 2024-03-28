"That’s a pretty nerve-wracking experience" - Erik Jones details his "craziest" NASCAR memory to date

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones has shown significant success in his junior years in the sport. However, despite his achievements, he is often overlooked in the highest echelons of NASCAR.

With Legacy Motor Club not in the position to challenge for victories currently, the #43 Toyota Camry XSE driver has certainly shown flashes of speed when given the right machinery and opportunities on track.

However, NASCAR is a sport dependent heavily upon the mechanical aspect of racecars and how they perform, thus leading to discrepancies in driver performances despite their talents. In a machinery-dependent sport like racing, there's always the risk of crashes and injuries.

Erik Jones recently looked back at one of his "craziest" experiences inside a Cup Series car, when he saw Cole Custer crashing into the back of Martin Truex Jr. during the inaugural Cup Series race in Austin, Texas. The 2021 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix suffered from heavy rain during the race, which led to visibility problems.

Jones told heavy.com:

"That was one of the probably the craziest things I’ve seen on the race track or even been a part of in racing was that race and that weather. So that one always sticks out to me. We were going down the backstretch here and you couldn’t see more than a couple of feet in front of you. That’s a pretty nerve-wracking experience."

Where did Erik Jones finish during 2024 NASCAR Cup race at COTA?

Erik Jones' 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season hasn't yielded the desired results for team owners Jimmie Johnson or Richard Petty.

The #43 Toyota Camry XSE driver has faced challenges securing finishes within the top 20 multiple times this year, with the team striving for a P8 finish since the 2024 Daytona 500.

Jones managed to cross the finish line in P32 last weekend, marking his third consecutive weekend outside the top 20.

It's yet to be seen how Legacy MC adapts to the switch to a new manufacturer, Toyota, this year, and how their speed progression on the track unfolds.