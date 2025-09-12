"That’s probably as rude as I would get": Ryan Blaney pushes back on "too nice" tag with airport run-in story

Ryan Blaney addressed the perception that he's 'too nice' by sharing how he dealt with an 'a**hole' at the airport. The Team Penske driver recounted a heated exchange where a passenger accused him of cutting the line.Blaney has found himself on the receiving end of many on-track incidents this season. His most recent altercation was with Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who turned him over unprompted in the recently concluded Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway.In a post-race interview, the No.12 driver expressed that he didn't deserve such a shunt but vowed to remember it nonetheless. Despite the incident, Blaney recovered to finish fourth in the 240-lap event.On the latest Casuals with Katie Nolan podcast episode, Blaney was asked if he was 'too nice' for his own good. He countered with a story of a rude airport run-in that morning.&quot;Someone was an a**hole to me at the airport this morning. They were boarding and this guy is standing, you know how people crowd the entry, but he wasn't in line, he was kind of in line. So, I just kind of went around him and it's my turn to board and i'm going but apparently he was in line, and the guy was like, 'look at that guy, just so priveleged.',&quot; he said.&quot;And I had headphones on but they weren't on so I heard him. He knew I was hearing him and I turned around I said, 'buddy if you're in line, stand like you're in line', and I let him go in front of me. That's probably as rude as I would get,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyan Blaney has suffered seven DNFs this season. His recent one was at Sonoma Raceway, where he was pushed off-track by Chris Buescher and later got collected by Kyle Larson's spin, which effectively ended his day.Austin Cindric weighs in on Ryan Blaney's incident with Kyle LarsonRyan Blaney's teammate, Austin Cindric, recently reviewed the Door Bumper Clear podcast and shared his take on Kyle Larson's shunt at Gateway. The Team Penske driver acknowledged Larson's admission of guilt but explained that it isn't enough to get in Blaney's good graces.“He'll (Larson) overdrive his car and make a mistake,...he's pretty brutally honest when it comes to things (like that), but if you're Ryan, that still doesn't satisfy things,&quot; Cindric said [36:20 onwards].Ryan Blaney currently ranks fifth in the playoff standings with 42 points above the cutline. He entered the playoffs as the fourth seed after winning the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.The 31-year-old had a rather poor outing in the playoff opener at Darlington. He finished 18th on the running order, while Austin Cindric placed the highest among the Penske outfit at 12th.Blaney now heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for Round 3 of the playoffs. He ended up fifth in his last outing at the high-banked oval. The 500-lap event is slated for Saturday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET.