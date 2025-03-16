“That’s the question”: Joey Logano hoping ‘right adjustments’ pay off in Las Vegas

Joey Logano shared his thoughts on the car adjustments heading into the Las Vegas race. Driving the No. 22 Ford Mustang, Logano hoped the team's decision to race aggressively with the setup would pay off around the 1.5-mile track.

Logano, 34, started the Pennzoil 400 at LVMS on the front row alongside pole sitter Michael McDowell. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is still on the hunt for his first win in the 2025 season, let alone his first top-10 finish.

When asked about feeling any pressure starting in the front with the Pennzoil paint scheme, the Connecticut native told NASCAR reporter Wendy Venturini (via PRN):

"Hopefully, we made the right adjustment."

"How aggressive do you want to be? That's the question and the risk you're willing to take with that," he added.

Joey Logano is no stranger to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as he entered the 2025 Pennzoil 400 as the defending track winner. He won the Las Vegas fall race (South Point 400) last year to secure a Championship 4 spot before winning the title.

Four of his 36 Cup Series victories have come from the Sin City race.

Logano may not have scored a single top-10 in the 2025 season, but the No. 22 driver has led the most laps at 207. Christopher Bell trails him on the list with 114 laps led, followed by Team Penske driver Austin Cindric with 112 laps led.

Joey Logano driving the No. 22 Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

As of this writing, the defending champion sits ninth in the standings after moving up three positions following the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

"Frustrating": Joey Logano on poor start to 2025 NASCAR season

Joey Logano expressed frustration over the lack of a top-10 finish. With a poor start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the 34-year-old became the first defending champion without a top 10 in the following season's first four races.

Speaking about the infamous feat, Logano said (via NASCAR):

"Frustrating, I guess is probably the one word that comes to mind. I think I’ve left the race track every single weekend mad at something, which is just part of racing sometimes... So even though the finishes aren’t there, we’ve been able to run up front enough to score to stage points and to be able to be in contention, leading the laps."

He added:

"So there’s some positives there. It’s not like we’re just slow. It’s just that something has happened every race so far. So that part’s frustrating in a way because it also feels like you’re not taking full advantage of the opportunity that’s ahead of you because you’ve had fast race cars and you really haven’t been able to convert."

Logano kicked off the year with a 35th-place finish in the Daytona 500 following a multi-car wreck with 15 laps remaining. He bounced back at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 12th but ran a challenging race at the Circuit of the Americas to finish 24th. His latest finish was 13th at the Phoenix Raceway.

