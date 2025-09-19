  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • "That’s what scares everybody": Steve Letarte breaks down why Charlotte Roval can be a “kiss of death” for NASCAR playoff drivers 

"That’s what scares everybody": Steve Letarte breaks down why Charlotte Roval can be a “kiss of death” for NASCAR playoff drivers 

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 19, 2025 16:30 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the field into turn 4 during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Oct 13, 2024. Image: Imagn

NASCAR Analyst Steve Letarte has explained how the Charlotte Roval can become a "kiss of death" for NASCAR playoff drivers. He broke down that drivers would be vulnerable to losing points on the last lap of the 17-turn road course race.

Ad

After Bristol, Denny Hamlin leads the playoff standings with 3,034 points. William Byron and Kyle Larson follow in second and third place. Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Briscoe are all at least 10 points above the cutoff line.

However, the second half of the Round of 12 drivers, who are outside or barely inside the cut line, need to secure their places at Kansas or Talladega and not rely on Roval, according to Letarte. During the latest episode of his podcast Inside the Race, he warned about the second elimination race of the season, saying:

Ad
Trending
"It's Chase down to Redick. I want see the back half of the top 12 and see how they run. I think the Roval is going to tell the story. If I'm any of these teams, my goal leaving Kansas is, I don't need the Roval. Because if you leave Kansas saying, 'Oh, we just need a good run at the roval.' That is like a kiss of death that you're going to end up somewhere in the infield on the grass."
Ad
"And the problem with running at the road course is there can be 33 cars in the lap. You could give up 25 or 30 points on the last lap. And I think that's what scares everybody at the third race," he added.
Ad

Chase Elliott (+5), Bubba Wallace (+1), Austin Cindric (-1), Ross Chastain (-2), Joey Logano (-2), and Tyler Reddick (-3) are on thin ice heading into the elimination race. The 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 5.

How Charlotte Roval shaped 2024 NASCAR playoffs

After the first Round of 12 races at Kansas and Talladega, the Charlotte Roval will decide who moves out of the Round of 12.

The 2.28-mile road course is known to produce chaos under elimination pressure. After drivers criticized it for tight corners and a limited passing zone, NASCAR extended the straight after Turn 5, added a new Turn 6, sharpened Turn 7, and tightened the final chicane’s apex last season.

They also reduced the curb height from 4 inches to about 2.25 inches just before the 2024 Roval race. During the race, Tyler Reddick made a dramatic climb from 26th to 11th after a Lap 84 restart to reach the Round of 8 by a narrow margin over other drivers, including Joey Logano. However, Alex Bowman's disqualification post-race restored Logano to the Round of 8, and he went on to claim the NASCAR Cup title.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications