“That’s not sexy”: Amy Earnhardt reveals why she calls Dale Jr. ‘Ralph’

Amy Earnhardt, the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared the reason as to why she calls him Ralph. According to Amy, she couldn’t get Junior’s attention through Dale Jr. so she started to call him Ralph, which got the reaction she wanted.

Ad

Earnhardt Jr. and Amy (who has a degree in interior design from the University of Kentucky) met when she was hired by him to work on his North Carolina home in 2008. Their working relationship soon turned to a romantic one, but they kept it private for over two years before making it public in 2011.

Dale Jr. and Amy got married on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards after nearly seven years of being together. They have two daughters, Isla, born in 2018 and Nicole, born in 2020.

Ad

Trending

Dale Jr. revealed that Amy couldn’t call him by the name that his friends use. Another reason why she can’t call him Dale Jr. was because she couldn’t get his attention by that name, so she started calling him Ralph (his first name).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (on the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast):

"She can't call you by the nickname your buddies use. She needs to take you more seriously than that."

Ad

Amy replied:

"Like I'm not gonna call Dale Junebug. That's not sexy."

Dale added:

"No, what Amy did is call me Ralph. No one calls me Ralph."

Amy added:

"The only reason I did that, to be fair, is because he didn't hear me say Dale Jr. So Ralph is what started because I got his attention. The first time I said that he was like, what?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most celebrated figures in NASCAR history. He is the son of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt and also has a racing legacy of his own.

Over his 18 years of full time racing, Dale Jr. earned 26 Cup wins, including two at Daytona 500. He established himself as a master of the restrictor-plate racing. His six wins at Talladega earned him the nickname The Pied Piper and put him alongside other great winners of the race.

Ad

Dale Jr.'s wife Amy shared 'embarrassing confession' on her podcast

Amy Earnhardt recently spoke about an incident on their podcast, Bless Your 'Hardt. Amy recalled that after attending a store opening in Charlotte in a white lace dress and having a cocktail but no food, she urgently needed to use the restroom while driving home.

Describing the incident further, she added (21:05 onwards):

Ad

"I'm like, 'She's going to beat me to the door.' At this point, I get out of the car and I just walk on the side of the building and I had to pee down my legs. On my shoes. It was the most horrible feeling on the planet. It's your fault. This only happened because I had your children," she said.

Ad

After the ordeal, Amy texted her friends and Junior about what happened, then stopped at Taco Bell to eat before heading home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.