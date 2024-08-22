“That’s a silly argument”: Denny Hamlin shares his take on the Kyle Larson vs Max Verstappen debate

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin has dismissed the comparisons between Kyle Larson and Max Verstappen. Hamlin believes the debate surrounding the two motorsports stars isn't fair and one would be better in whatever discipline they practiced growing up.

A recent bold claim by Hendrick Motorsports star Larson has stirred up a debate in the motorsports community. Larson claimed to be a better all-round driver than Verstappen. The 2021 Cup Series champion Larson believes he has a better chance of winning over the three-time reigning F1 champion in other forms of competitive motorsports.

On a recent episode of Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Hamlin called the Larson versus Verstappen discussion a "silly argument" that has sparked debate. The three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin said:

"I don't think that there is a fair comparison. And I guess Kyle probably brought it on himself by saying he was better. Why don't we just say Kyle's better on ovals and Max is better on road course? Can we just leave that as a blanket statement?"

Furthermore, the #11 JGR driver Hamlin claimed that Larson would beat Verstappen in a Dirt Sprint Car race as he been competing in that discipline for many years.

"I just think that it's such a tough argument to have and you're going to be good at whatever you practiced and grew up doing. So yes, Kyle Larson definitely will be beat Max Verstappen in a dirt sprint car race because that's what Kyle Larson has been doing for forever. That's a silly argument," Hamlin added [0:36].

Why did Kyle Larson claim to be a better all-round driver than Max Verstappen?

After winning his third World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals, Kyle Larson opened up on being compared to the Formula 1 star Max Verstappen.

Larson has been competing in several motorsports disciplines such as Dirt Sprint cars, Dirt Midgets, Late Models, and stock cars. The 32-year-old said in a post-race conference at Knoxville Speedway (via Flo Racing):

"I know in my mind I am better than him [Max Verstappen] as an all-around driver. There’s no way (Verstappen) can get into a Sprint Car and win the Knoxville Nationals. There’s no way he can go win the Chili Bowl. There’s no way he can go win a Cup race at Bristol."

"That’s what gives me ease and confidence that, like, I know I’m better than him. Maybe not in an open-wheel IndyCar or Formula 1 car, but that’s one discipline. I think I would beat him in everything else. You can quote that," he added.

After the Firekeepers Casino 400 race at Michigan International Speedway, Larson stands P4 in the overall Cup Series standings. So far, he has garnered four wins, nine top-fives, and 12 top-10 finishes in 23 starts this season.

Larson and other Cup Series drivers will be next seen in action at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway on August 24.

