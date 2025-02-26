“That’s the tea on JGR”: $60M NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs ‘slays’ his factory tour in latest IG video

In a hilarious tour of his Joe Gibbs Racing factory, team owner Joe Gibbs jumped in with the young folks. Interstate Batteries and Joe Gibbs Racing shared the tour on Instagram.

Gibbs, who has a net worth of $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a towering figure in both NFL and NASCAR. The North Carolina native began his career as a football coach with the Washington Redskins where he amassed a historic three Super Bowl victories. He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996. In 1992, the 84-year-old founded Joe Gibbs Racing with his son, the late J.D Gibbs. Drivers like Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart have won Cup Series championships for the North Carolina-based team.

In 2008, Toyota took the OEM role for the team, which led to the success of Kyle Busch in 2015 as the Cup Series champion. Joe Gibbs was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

Showing some of his funny side to the fans of the sport, the 84-year-old was using colloquial terms that are prevalent on the internet in a tour of the Joe Gibbs Racing factory:

"All right, besties. It's Joe Gibbs and Joe Gibbs Racing. Chat, who's ready for a tour? These are some of our trophies serving Major Flex. Slay. Now we're going to head downstairs where it's a no-rizz zone. Slay. See those banners? Now they understood the assignment. Slay. The vibes of the shop floor are unmatched. Honestly, we keep it low-key iconic in here. Losing gives me the ick. Slay. That's the tea on Joe Gibbs Racing. Catch you on the podium, or at least in the comments."

Joe Gibbs Racing is entering the 2025 season with a strong lineup. Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs will be hoping to continue the legacy that Joe Gibbs has formed with his immensely successful JGR.

Joe Gibbs spoke about his two-year pursuit to solve Denny Hamlin’s crew chief issue

JGR spent nearly two years trying to convince Chris Gabehart to take on the role of competition director, a move designed to provide enhanced support to the team's four crew chiefs. Gibbs felt that the crew chiefs were too focused on their individual cars and needed someone to oversee the bigger picture. After the race at Daytona, Gibbs gave an interview where he said:

"We felt like that we needed some help for our crew chiefs in general, all four of them. They're so caught up on their cars, and they're so focused on it. We felt like by getting somebody to look at things overall, we might be able to give them more help, and so that was our reason for that," Gibbs said via Cup Scene (14:15 onwards).

"I think Chris [Gabehart] was the right guy. We tried to talk him into it about a year and a half, two years ago, and we were able to get it done this time," Gibbs added.

Gabehart agreed to the transition, leading to Chris Gayle stepping in as Denny Hamlin's new crew chief for the No. 11 team.

