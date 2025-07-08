“That’s on us”: NASCAR executive breaks silence after controversial Chicago ruling involving Cody Ware’s brutal crash 

The NASCAR community was in shock after Cody Ware's crash during the later stages of the Grant Park 165 race over the weekend. The surprising factor after the crash was the delay by NASCAR in waving the caution flag after the severe crash. There wasn't any official statement by NASCAR on the incident after the race, which again shook many fans, questioning the decision, but a NASCAR official has finally responded to the controversial ruling.

The incident occurred when Cody Ware, driving his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing car, slammed into the tyre barriers on turn 6 during the last few laps of the race. The crash was a result of a brake failure on Ware's car, as confirmed by the driver. He hit the wall at a high speed of around 93 miles per hour, which could have caused a brutal outcome.

The NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director, Brad Moran, recently broke the silence and expressed his thoughts on Sunday's incident.

"We didn't have the actual footage of the impact of the car getting into the tyre barrier. We try to give fans as much of their time to get a green flag race. However, if we would have had the shot of Cody's impact there, the caution would have come out immediately. So, that's on us, we're going to go back and review it." Brad Moran said via SiriusXM radio

The positive thing after the crash was to see Cody Ware able to walk away from the scene despite the horrific hit. The driver was completely fit and will be back in action at the Sonoma Raceway next weekend.

Denny Hamlin criticises NASCAR's approach to Cody Ware's crash at Chicago.

Cody Ware's severe crash in Chicago has been the talk of the town in the NASCAR community, with NASCAR receiving heavy scrutiny because of a delay in waving the caution flags. The waiting period resulted in Shane Van Gisbergen crossing the finish line first without any possible overtime. Denny Hamlin, who finished fourth in the race on Sunday, was the latest driver to call out the sanctioning body's decision and explanation regarding the incident.

Denny Hamlin, along with Jared Allen, expressed their opinions on the drama that unfolded in Chicago through Hamlin's podcast.

"Regardless of what they tell you, no question, rain coming in, the possibility of lightning, the possibility of a complete s**t show. All that played into a factor, in my opinion. But, they’re saying that they didn’t see how big the hit was. I don’t understand that. You were not doing your job officiating if you didn’t see. It’s one thing to look over and say, ‘Oh, there’s a car over there.’ You’ve got to know how they got there." Denny Hamlin said via his 'Actions Detrimental' podcast

Cody Ware has had a disappointing season this year. He is currently ranked 36th in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his best finishing position of the year is 13th, which came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway a week ago.

