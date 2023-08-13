“That’s no way to talk about your boss”: NASCAR fans giggle on Bubba Wallace trolling Denny Hamlin on the internet

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing will compete at the NASCAR Cup Series in Indianapolis this weekend to get a playoff spot.

Ahead of the race, Wallace uploaded an Instagram photo alongside his teammates and team co-owner, Denny Hamlin. Instead of adding a cute caption, Wallace decided to troll Hamlin.

The 23XI teammates are all suited and booted, but the team's co-owner looked a little different from the rest. Hamlin was dressed in a plain t-shirt and jeans, and Wallace decided to troll him by adding the caption:

"One of us didn’t get the memo🤵‍♂️ #TeamToyota"

Bubba Wallace's harmless trolling left fans wanting to play along with him. Some fans had the best response to his post.

But some fans found this a little unnecessary and lashed back at Wallace.

This weekend, Wallace will be battling for a playoff spot. He placed fifth last year on the Indianapolis road course, finishing in the top ten for the first time in his Cup Series career on a road track. It raised his overall average through the first two Indianapolis races to eighth.

Bubba Wallace will be fighting for a playoff spot in Indianapolis

Bubba Wallace has yet to secure a playoff spot this season, as he is 14th in the championship standings.

If there is a repeat winner or a winner who is ineligible for the playoffs this weekend, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski may mathematically clinch a playoff spot, something Bubba Wallace is not presently in a position to achieve. If that were to occur, two spots would be up for grabs in the final two regular-season races.

Wallace has competed in the Cup Series for five complete seasons prior, but he never had a chance to make the postseason as he does this year. He has been unable to bring himself forward in the championship standings, which put him in races where he had to win, and he typically relied on Daytona to do it.