NASCAR Cup Series regular Daniel Suarez recently announced a major step the Trackhouse Racing driver has taken in his life. The #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is loved in the sport as one of the best drivers to compete every week, along with bringing much-needed diversity to the garage area in the highest echelon of the sport.

Suarez currently is the sole Mexican national to race in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Monterrey, Mexico native also became the first Hispanic driver to win a race in the Cup Series with his win at Sonoma Raceway during the 2022 season.

Daniel Suarez recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his appearance in the citizenship exam administered by the United States government. He revealed in a video he posted online about him clearing the same and being on the way to becoming a US citizen soon.

The NASCAR fraternity reacted to this announcement in the most wholesome way possible, with some of the best reactions as follows:

"Congratulations, Daniel, and thank you for your dedication. That is no small accomplishment."

"Atta boy!"

"Congrats amigo! That grid walk knowledge drop was" added one of the sport's premier partners.

"Congrats Daniel! I showed your pre-race “quiz” from @MichaelWaltrip1 to my 8th grade American History students today. You did MUCH better than them." added a fan.

"Congrats Taco..! Proud of you..!" added another.

How has Daniel Suarez performed during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season?

The 2024 season of racing for Daniel Suarez has not been the best for the #99 Chevy driver when it comes to ultimate finishes on the track. Suffering in part from Trackhouse Racing's apparent performance, which has taken a few steps backward after what was a breakthrough year for them in 2022, Suarez as well as teammate Ross Chastain have somewhat gone under the radar this season.

Despite having a place solidified in the postseason playoffs courtesy of his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway during the second race of the season, Suarez has managed to finish in the top 10 only once throughout the season.

The 32-year-old's past two results have been nothing to take note of, with a P26 finish at Talladega Superspeedway, followed by a P18 at Dover. It remains to be seen if the #99 crew at Trackhouse Racing can dial in further consistency into their finishes as the sport heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend.