"The 9’s philosophy has to change": Chase Elliott faces fan heat over winless 2025 despite strong points position

Chase Elliott has shown strong consistency throughout the 2025 Cup Series season. After 11 races, the driver of the #9 sits fourth in the points standings and has tallied three top-five finishes. However, the Hendrick Motorsports star has failed to show much winning speed.

Through 11 races, the 2020 Cup champion has failed to win a race or any stages, and has only led 45 laps this season. FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass wrote an article about the Georgia native's strong performance despite not having a win. The insider posted the link to X, which sparked some negative reactions from fans.

One user made it known that Elliott hasn't shown the speed that his HMS teammates have, such as Kyle Larson and William Byron, who have a combined three wins in 2025. They suggested that something needs to change, writing:

"Rarely a threat for the pole, down on laps led, rarely wins stages… they just make it to the finish… this team is way behind the other HMS cars. The 9’s philosophy has to change."

Another user believes simply running strong won't keep Elliott in the playoffs. They added:

"Great article Bob. Chase has had a very steady season, but obviously that won’t be enough to make the playoffs. He’s going to need to win at some point this year. I just don’t know when it’s gonna happen as the car just hasn’t had consistently great speed and handling."

"Driver gotta do better new car ain’t going nowhere," commented a third.

There were a few responses that suggested there be changes made to those on the #9 team in order to help Elliott get back to victory lane, whether it be crew chief Alan Gustafson or something else. One user said:

"Not a huge fan, but a shakeup on the 9 team is the next course of action, all due respect to the crew chief but they don’t contend very often, maybe it’s the driver? Something has to change swap 48 team with 9 team see what happens."

"Alan Gustafson might be part of the problem," opined another user.

One user pointed out that Elliott's consistency would be rewarded in the old days of NASCAR before there was a playoff format. They said:

"Buddy was built for NASCAR racing between 1976-2003"

Chase Elliott's last victory came a year ago at the Texas Motor Speedway, his sole win of the 2024 season. He went winless in 2023 after missing seven races throughout the year, six due to a broken leg and one from a suspension after intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at the Coca-Cola 600.

Chase Elliott said his team is 'capable of more' amid winless drought

After the NASCAR Cup Series returned to Texas this past weekend, it's now officially been one year since Chase Elliott's last Cup victory. Despite that, the 19-time Cup winner is still running strong as he sits fourth in the points standings.

While Elliott hasn't finished outside the top 20 this year, he hasn't shown much winning speed as he hasn't won a stage and led less than 50 laps all year. However, when speaking to FOX Sports, the son of Bill Elliott made it known that they're capable of running better than what they are now.

"No different than anyone else on our team. We want more. We’re capable of more, and we just have high expectations of ourselves and we know what we're capable of," Chase Elliott said.

Chase Elliott is amid his 10th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and has spent every year at HMS. He's made three Championship 4 appearances and claimed the title in 2020.

