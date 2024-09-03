"The absolute mad lad": Fans react to Chase Briscoe's triple overtake lunge for the lead at Darlington

Chase Briscoe won the final race of the regular season with a breathtaking move, overtaking three cars at once just before the last 25 laps. The move placed him ahead of Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, and Ty Gibbs. Taking an aggressive line, Briscoe went three-wide into turn 3, dipped to the apron, and managed to edge out Larson right before the race’s seventh and final caution flag was waved two laps later.

Subsequently, during the final pit stop, Kyle Busch exited the pit lane slightly behind Briscoe, equipped with fresh tires. He surged to second place and zeroed in on Briscoe with ten laps remaining. The gap between Busch and Briscoe dwindled to a mere quarter of a second. The showdown between Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch bore a resemblance to their encounter at the 2020 Darlington Xfinity race.

Back then, although Busch initially pulled ahead of Briscoe and led at the white flag in the Xfinity race, Briscoe made a final lap comeback to secure the win. This time, however, Busch was unable to overtake Briscoe, who held on to victory.

The standout moment was when the Stewart-Haas Racing driver executed a flawless three-car pass, leaving fans in awe. One spectator, reacting to a video of the maneuver posted by NASCAR, exclaimed:

"The absolute mad lad."

Here are additional comments from the post, praising the #14’s masterful move at Darlington:

"He was going really fast and really left!" a fan said.

"bout time he didn’t junk it with one of these moves😭" said another.

"Big balls move…" one fan commented.

"What an awesome finish!" stated another enthusiast.

"Sh*t was great. He’s not “my driver”, but I’m a big fan and now an even bigger fan," wrote one who became a Chase Briscoe fan after his unprecedented move.

Following the race, Briscoe was visibly moved by securing his place in the playoffs, especially given that he has only 10 more races with the Stewart-Haas Racing team.

Chase Briscoe looks back on the worst race of his career at Daytona

Before his impressive performance and maneuver at Darlington Raceway, Chase Briscoe endured a particularly challenging weekend at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Reflecting on his mindset shift after Daytona, during his post-race interview, Chase Briscoe shared:

"Truthfully last week was the worst race I've ever raced in my entire career. [...] I've never been more mad in my life. I didn't talk to any of the team guys and I texted Richard [Boswell] right after and I said I don't want everyone to talk about this race again. I don't want to ever talk about it this week and I promise I'll make it up to you this week."

Despite a promising P6 start at Daytona in the penultimate race of the regular season, Briscoe dropped to 26th by the end of Stage 1 and concluded Stage 2 in 23rd place. Though he managed to climb to 14th by the finish, Briscoe regards it as one of his poorest showings.

