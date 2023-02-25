"The Beast has been unleashed" - Tyler Reddick’s ‘amazing’ Monster scheme ride gets unveiled

Tyler Reddick’s 'Beast' for the upcoming race has been unveiled. The #45 car will run the 'The Beast Unleashed' scheme at select races this season. The new scheme will make its first appearance on the track at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

The new livery was unveiled on February 24, at Monster’s global HQ in Corona, California. The neon green scheme looks savage and scary. The brand new Toyota gives 'Jurrasic Park' vibes with a monster-themed dinosaur eye on the bonnet and the car's rear side.

Reddick said at the launch event:

"Now I get to debut The Beast this weekend at Fontana here in California. With the race being in such close proximity to Monster's Global HQ, it worked out to where we got to unveil the Beast scheme here today before getting on-track this weekend... Really cool to unveil the scheme with all the employees today."

Renold Aparicio, VP of Sales Operations at Monster Energy, expressed his excitement at the car launch.

"I'd seen photos of the new paint scheme… but seeing it for the first time, up close and in person was something else," he said. "It looks amazing. Fans are going to love it. The Beast has been unleashed! Can't wait for the race this weekend. Tyler is going to look good on that track."

With multiple sponsors lined up for the 2023 season, Reddick hopes to drive these cars down the victory lane.

Denny Hamlin claims Tyler Reddick to be a ‘franchise talent’

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin attended the launch event at Monster’s HQ. Hamlin reiterated his belief that Tyler Reddick is the right guy to lead the team in the coming years.

Hamlin had previously said that it was just a matter of time before Reddick showed his true potential. He reiterated his point at the event.

"We went after Tyler. No question. I mean, he's a franchise talent in my mind. He won three races last year and he can win everywhere. He's so well rounded that I just believe he's going to carry this franchise into the next decade and beyond.

"We plan on being around for a long time and there are going to be a lot of races and championships won with this No. 45 car."

Kurt Busch, making a surprise appearance at the event, said:

"We got the right kid, we got the right guy. Tyler is an excellent talent. There are those little things that make a big difference in racing and I want to continue to help Tyler hone his skills. To me, Tyler Reddick is like a young Kyle Larson where he has that dirt racing background where when they drop the green, he goes at it 101 percent."

Tyler Reddick crashed out during the season opener in Daytona. The #45 driver hopes to gain momentum back as he gears up for the second race of the season.

