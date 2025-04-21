“The most beautiful person on this planet”: John Hunter Nemechek pens a touching note for wife Taylor’s 30th birthday

John Hunter Nemechek celebrated his wife Taylor's birthday with a heartfelt social media message. Taylor, married to the Legacy Motor Club driver since October 2020, turned 30 on Monday.

Nemechek posted several photos to celebrate his wife's special day on Instagram. In a lengthy caption, the 11-time Xfinity Series winner made it known how much Taylor means to his life. He wrote:

"It's hard to put into words how much you mean to me. the world was blessed and given the most beautiful gift 30 years ago today... you. to my best friend, my baby mama, my wife, and the most beautiful person on this planet... HAPPY BIRTHDAY! i'm so proud of the mom, wife, and person you've become. here's to a great day of making you feel special and celebrating you ❤️"

John Hunter Nemechek, the son of former Cup Series driver Joe Nemechek, and Taylor share two children. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aspen Palmer, in March 2021. They welcomed their second daughter, Penelope James, in August 2023.

On the racing side of things, Nemechek is in his second full-time season behind the wheel of the #42 LMC Toyota. The team is co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty. Nemechek is teammates with Erik Jones, who drives the #43 car.

Last season, Nemechek had four top ten finishes and finished 34th in the points standings. Nemechek has improved in 2025, with one top five and two top ten finishes, and he now sits 21st in the points standings after nine races. His season-best finish came in the Daytona 500, where he finished fifth.

John Hunter Nemechek drops three-word IG caption with family Easter photos

The day before his wife Taylor's birthday, John Hunter Nemechek celebrated Easter Sunday with their two daughters. The driver of the #42 took to Instagram to share photos from the holiday.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Nemechek posted a three-word caption that was a fitting, faithful message in honor of Easter Sunday. He wrote:

"he is risen!"

The 2025 season marks John Hunter Nemechek's third full-time NASCAR Cup Series campaign. Prior to Legacy Motor Club, Nemechek competed full-time for Front Row Motorsports in 2020. However, he moved back down to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series after failing to produce results at the Cup level.

Nemechek drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports and won seven races across 2021 and 2022. He made it to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix in 2021 but failed to leave with the championship. Nemechek then moved back to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2023 season, winning seven races behind the wheel of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

