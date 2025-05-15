"The best place to learn": Dale Earnhardt Jr. issues open challenge regarding CARS Tour 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently expressed his appreciation for the quality of drivers that CARS Tour is producing. The NASCAR legend took over ownership of the racing series alongside Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks in 2023.

The CARS Tour is a late model asphalt racing series which is currently in it's 11th season. So far, the series has produced current household names like William Byron and Ty Gibbs.

Moreover, if Dale Earnhardt Jr. is to be believed, not only are more quality drivers coming to the mainstage but there's no better ground for a young driver than the CARS Tour. He recently said on the Dale Jr. Download:

"I'm glad all the great drivers coming out of the CARS Tour. Cory Heim, Josh Berry, Carson Kvpail, Butterbean ... bunch of good talent coming out through the series. If you want to have a chance to kind of be racing in front of the right people and get attention on what you're able to do behind the wheel of a race car. Plus, I think the CARS Tour is the best place to learn racecraft. Tell me another series out there. I'll put it up against any of them in terms of trying to just teach somebody how to race and and get through an event." [3:25]

Junior's co-host on the podcast, TJ Majors, added that young drivers nowadays don't pay attention to learning how to race or cross the line. He said that drivers simply get in fast racecars and end up in ARCA Series by leading every lap.

Majors claimed that a driver doesn't learn much by leading a lot of laps in terms of their racecraft.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on CARS Tour racing near NASCAR on the schedule at NWS

On May 15th and May 16th, CARS Tour would race at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Interestingly, the racetrack is also gearing up to host the NASCAR All-Star weekend with the Cup event being on May 18th.

With the late model series' events being in such close proximity to that of NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed it would mean big for the CARS Tour.

"We've also been part of this weekend for a couple years now and it is massive for the CARS Tour to be able to be there. Whether we're racing on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, the closer we can race to the All-Star event, the better because more fans are coming into town, more fans are going to be able to see what we're doing and get a taste of what this series is all about," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on the Dale Jr. Download. [2:00]

Earnhardt also touched on him and Kevin Harvick being in the booth for the Thursday evening event. He mentioned that it would be broadcasted on both Flo and FOX Sports 1.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer further highlighted the notable growth of the CARS Tour. He said that at present, they have over 40 entries for the late model stock class and nearly 30 for the pro late model class.

