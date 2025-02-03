'The best start for NASCAR in 20 years': Kenny Wallace lauds Clash's success after Chase Elliott's win at Bowman Gray

Kenny Wallace, the NASCAR veteran, has opened up about Chase Elliot's win at the Bowman Gray Stadium. The 61-year-old talked about it on his morning show, "Coffee with Kenny".

Chase Elliott achieved an impressive victory at the 2025 Cook Out Clash, at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, marking the unofficial start of the NASCAR Cup Series season. This race was particularly significant as it was the first Cup Series event at Bowman Gray since 1971, adding to its historical importance. Elliott started from the pole position after winning his heat race and demonstrated remarkable skill by leading an astounding 171 out of 200 laps.

Although he briefly lost the lead to Denny Hamlin just before the halfway break, Elliott quickly regained control in the second half of the race. He faced many challenges, including a late charge from Ryan Blaney, who started from the back of the pack and finished in second place. Ultimately, only 12 of the 23 competitors finished on the lead lap, emphasizing Elliott's commanding dominance throughout the race.

On Coffee with Kenny, Wallace called it one of the best starts for the NASCAR season in 20 years.

"Monday morning, after the incredible successful night that NASCAR and everybody had, all of us, at Bowman Gray. Who could have ever thought that it would have been that perfect? Last night, Sunday night, Charlie Marlow and myself, we realized it's been a long time. I deemed it the best start for NASCAR in 20 years. And of course, here's why. It was the best start for NASCAR in 20 years, and here's why. First of all, the playoffs, the NFL playoffs were last week. And that was it." [00:20 onwards]

Elliott's victory is significant as it makes him one of only two father-son pairs to win the Clash, alongside his father, Bill Elliott, who won in 1987. This win serves as a morale booster for Elliott and his team as they prepare for the upcoming Daytona 500 on February 16.

"Coffee with Kenny" is a popular segment of the Kenny Wallace Media podcast, where former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace shares his unique insights and experiences from the world of racing. This engaging series has become a favorite among motorsports fans, offering a blend of humor, candid discussions, and expert commentary on all things NASCAR.

"Brother Rusty used to make fun of me": Kenny Wallace gives reality check on social media’s power in racing sponsorship

In a recent episode of "Coffee with Kenny," Wallace discussed the evolution of sponsorship in racing, particularly the impact of social media. He humorously recounted how his older brother, Rusty Wallace, used to mock him for his active social media presence.

"For the most part, they [sponsors] like the social media. It is the new TV; it is the new media. Listen, brother Rusty, Kenny Schrader, they used to pillage me. They made fun of me. 'Herman, all over that damn social media? Herman, what are you doing on that social media?' That's what they used to say to me. Guess who's the king now? I am," Kenny Wallace said [05:24 onwards].

He emphasized that sponsors nowadays prioritize social media reach over traditional deals on cars, highlighting the shift in how branding is approached in the sport.

