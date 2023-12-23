"The bottom line is, I love my race fans": Joey Logano clarifies his previous criticism of NASCAR fans

In a recent episode of The Morning Drive, Team Penske driver Joey Logano sought to clarify his previous remarks about NASCAR fans. The 33-year-old was critical of fans during a previous episode of the podcast.

While discussing the topic of fan access, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner did not mince words.

"Our fans are spoiled," Logano said.

Joey Logano received widespread criticism for his comments. However, on a recent episode of The Morning Drive, the Team Penske driver addressed the backlash, providing context to his earlier statements.

Expressing frustration at what he perceived as unwarranted criticism from "under-educated people," Logano clarified his stance.

"When I heard some other under-educated people saying about what I am and what I do and attacked me, it frustrated me and made me mad. And I thought I need to clear this up," he said.

"The bottom line is, I love my race fans. I love all race fans. And the facts are, we give great access. I might not be able to meet every single fan that's at the race track, that's impossible for me. I can't do it," he added.

"But I get as many as I possibly can," continued Logano. "And I do a lot of appearances away from the race track that fans are able to come to. A lot other race car drivers do that."

Joey Logano acknowledges the challenges of NASCAR fans

Emphasizing the financial burden and logistical difficulties associated with attending NASCAR events, the Cup Series driver admitted that being a race fan is not easy.

"We, as race fans, and I'm including myself, don't have much room to complain on that subject. Is it hard being a race fan from others' standpoint? 100%," Joey Logano said.

However, he defended his commitment to the sport and its fans.

"But I will say that we give great access to our fans. And it was pretty frustrating to hear where this went, because I feel like I try to do so much for the sport. I love it and I care about the people in it," he added.

"I want to make it better for everybody. I want to make it better for the next generation of race fans. I do this, I do the show. I did 20+ fan appearances away from race track last year," concluded Logano.